Rugby League: Upper Central Zone take out national title

The champion Upper Central Zone Stallions team. Photo / Supplied

The Upper Central Zone Stallions have claimed the national title with a comprehensive victory over the Canterbury Bulls in Christchurch at the weekend.

The Stallions, previously known as the Waicoa Bay Stallions have completed a clean sweep of opposition teams to take the title.

With consecutive wins over Wellington 30-12 and Upper Central Zone 58-10 played on October 16 and 17, the only team to have done so back to back, the Stallions found themselves facing Canterbury in the final.

What makes this a historic event is this Stallions team, hand-picked by coach Jeremy Siulepa, consisted of players from the Bay of Plenty competition only.

Auckland and Northland weren't considered due to Covid restrictions.

The Stallions were meant to play a Waikato selection the week before the final but they too were ruled out because of Covid.

Also taking out the under 18's competition the Upper Central Stallions defeated the South Island Scorpions to claim the National Championship.