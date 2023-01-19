Impression of the waharoa with korowai. Photo / Wingspan

There is plenty of excitement in the air at Wingspan Birds of Prey Trust with the building of its new centre set to begin in April, and it is inviting the community to be part of a special artwork.

At the entrance to the new Wingspan National Bird of Prey Centre, a waharoa will stand, celebrating the connection between tangata whenua and our precious taonga species.

Adorning the waharoa will be a korowai, a kahu huruhuru, made of thousands of steel-cut aluminium feathers.

Debbie Stewart says this art piece will represent the collective effort it takes to make an impact in conservation, and how, without the help of the community and its suppoters, Wingspan would not be where it is today.

Wingspan is inviting individuals, families and corporates to donate and have a feather of their own, engraved with a name or special message, hanging at the gates of Wingspan for years to come.

Debbie says essentially the idea of a waharoa is a meeting place and entranceway, and they have already had quite an amazing response to people donating and claiming a feather in the kahu huruhuru.

“It’s been really special with people that want to be part of it and people donating in remembrance of others.

“I think the kahu huruhuru will take on its own presence as many feathers grow on it. It will be an artwork straight from the heart that welcomes visitors for a long time.”

She says it will be a representation of all the people who have supported Wingspan and believe in the work they do with New Zealand raptors.

“Some of the messages that have been given and some of the feathers that have been bought remind us of people who have helped with our journey, including people who have helped in the past as well as the present.

“This, on back of 30 years of operation, shows the strength and interest in conservation, especially locally.”

She says as a charitable trust, donations from the feathers will be a big help for the work they do, especially as it has been challenging times for fundraising.

With the community’s help, the feathers have the potential of raising $250,000 for Wingspan.

An impression of the new Wingspan centre's display aviaries. Photo / Wingspan

Debbie says they have had confirmation of a grant from the NZ Lottery Grants Board and the building of the new centre will be starting in the first week of April, which is very exciting.

Donate now through Wingspan’s website www.wingspan.co.nz or send an email to wingspan.nz@gmail.com with any questions.

Wingspan thanks the Geyser Community Foundation for its help with the kahu huruhuru project.