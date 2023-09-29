Wingspan Birds of Prey Trust founders Noel Hyde (left) and Debbie Stewart opened the Rotorua centre's new display aviaries on Friday. Photo / Andrew Warner

Wingspan Birds of Prey Trust cares for more than 1000 birds at its Rotorua centre each year, releasing many into the wild.

At the trust’s Rotorua centre, more than 80,000 children have had first-hand encounters with falcons like Wingspan’s resident Star.

With the completion of new display aviaries and breeding chambers, the trust hopes to increase the number of birds released while educating more visitors about New Zealand’s birds of prey.

The project has cost $2.4 million to date.

Wingspan Birds of Prey Trust founder Debbie Stewart said the cost was worth it.

“That’s pretty remarkable for an independent charitable trust,” Stewart said.

“It will provide a safe environment that can be enjoyed for generations to come. With this development, we’ll be employing more staff and [will garner] more recognition for Rotorua.”

The new aviaries will mean Wingspan can house more birds in Rotorua than ever before.

“They’re specially built for birds of prey,” Stewart said.

“Up until this point, we have been relying on some satellite aviaries off-site. These new aviaries mean we can make a more concentrated effort in Rotorua.”

Stewart said the new builds also meant Wingspan could continue to house permanently injured birds while breeding more falcons for release into the wild.

“We’ll be able to look after more birds.”

Wingspan Birds of Prey Trust opened its new display aviaries to the public on Friday. Photo / Allan MacGillivray

Stewart said more than 80,000 children have held a bird of prey at the Rotorua centre, and the new facilities would help to ensure more visitors could have the same experience.

“This is also about the next generation and inspiring conservation. It’s about empathy, with the strong belief that when you see these birds, [you’ll be more likely to] look out for them in the wild.”

The display aviaries and breeding chambers, which began construction in April, were the first two stages in a three-stage development planned for completion next year.

Wingspan’s Rotorua centre opened the first two stages of the development to the public on Friday.

“It was so lovely to share our progress,” Stewart said.

“Stage one and two will mean so much for Wingspan. It’s going to mean we are going to be able to breed more birds and educate people about the birds as well, at world-class facilities.

Wingspan Birds of Prey Trust's new Rotorua development means more visitors will be able to meet falcons like Star. Photo / Allan MacGillivray

“We’re celebrating a rich biodiversity and cultural heritage, as well as conservation and research.”

Stewart said it was “wonderful” to reach the end of the two stages despite “some quite challenging years”.

“It’s a nice step forward and we’re right back on track again,” Stewart said.

“On Friday, everybody there could witness that positive impact when we come together.”

Stewart said the trust had already begun fundraising for stage three.

“We would like to think [we’ll] have the funding to get started on stage three next year.”

Stewart said the plan was to begin and finish stage three before the end of 2024.

The next stage of the development will incorporate a wharenui into Wingspan’s Rotorua centre.

“We’ll be able to have it for meetings and indoor activities,” Stewart said.

Maryana Garcia is a regional reporter writing for the Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times.