The Whakarewarewa Village and road are now open, about three weeks after a woman was seriously injured when a sinkhole formed. Photo / Laura Smith

The Whakarewarewa Village and road are now open, about three weeks after a woman was seriously injured when a sinkhole formed. Photo / Laura Smith

Whakarewarewa Village has fully reopened, three weeks after a woman was seriously injured falling into a sinkhole.

Now open for about a week, staff have said safety measures are being emphasised to team members and manuhiri (visitors) coming to the village.

General manager Mike Gibbons said while the village had not been asked to shut down, it had made the decision to close to guests while the area was checked over.

Whakarewarewa Village general manager Mike Gibbons on one of the tracks new to the public. Photo / Laura Smith

Village whānau had temporary access via Titokorangi Dr as the road was being repaired.

He said the site was regularly monitored by GNS scientists, including volcanologist Brad Scott who had previously told the Rotorua Daily Post sinkholes were a typical phenomenon in geothermal areas.

"Often there are no significant warnings and it depends on the ground surface in the area."

Gibbons said it was good to have manuhiri return and he was keen to hear from WorkSafe about its investigation in about a year's time.

There had been earth samples taken and Rotorua Lakes Council had undertaken surveying in the area of the sinkhole, he said.

The sinkhole was filled in, with steam vents installed shortly after the accident.

Gibbons said he was pleased to hear the woman who had been injured in the fall had returned to her home in Perth last month, after recovering to be able to travel.



Renee Raimona leads the marketing and communications team and said it was a "freak thing", but even so, staff were being cautious.

They were monitoring for any changes they could see and were to report them immediately.

Safety videos were being played for staff and manuhiri.

Te Roto-a-Tamaheke can be viewed on one of the tracks now open to the public. Photo / Laura Smith

Guests had been ringing asking if the village was openand Raimona said they were working to reassure them everything was back as it had been.

Of the active environment, she said: "It's part of the uniqueness of the village, having these sorts of things. Where else can you get that?"