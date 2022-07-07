Watts & Hughes construction project manager Cole Weston and QE Health chief executive Dr Aaron Randell. Photo / Supplied

Iconic Rotorua organisation QE Health's state-of-the-art health and wellness centre celebrated having the finish line on the horizon with the installation of its roof this week.

QE Health chief executive Dr Aaron Randell said it was exciting to see the 3000sq m building being brought to life, with the installation of the roof being a significant milestone.

He said the facility had been the city's "designated health and wellness destination" for 80 years and held a unique place in Rotorua's history.

New QE Health building concept design. Image / Supplied

"It's a privilege to be involved with this project and see it come to fruition for the Rotorua community."

The new facility will offer an improved visitor experience, with a "contemporary and relaxing vibe" where modern clinical treatment would continue to be provided while drawing on the historically unique geothermal water and mud resources, Randell said.

It will feature a modern layout, exercise studio, a new hydrotherapy pool and Rachel Pools, a 24-hour gym, and 13 comfortable and modern rooms for in-patient use.

Construction of the new facility began in August last year with the development undertaken by Watts & Hughes Construction.

The project has created more than 30 construction jobs in the city. The new site is expected to be complete in December.

Watts & Hughes construction project manager Cole Weston said this milestone was significant for QE, the community and the wider construction sector.

"This is an incredible project to be part of and it's important to see this type of investment and development for the region," he said.

"It's been a challenging few years, so it's great to see Rotorua expanding in this way."

New QE Health building concept design. Image / Supplied

The facility is being constructed almost entirely from locally sourced timber, with the cladding being treated with new technology that doesn't require the use of harmful chemicals.

Uniquely designed to reflect Rotorua's geothermal heritage, the building will feature vertical white timber exterior cladding and screens to represent rising geothermal steam.

The project was funded through a series of predominantly loans and some grants from Kānoa, the Government's Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit, Rotorua Trust and Rotorua Lakes Council.

While they were hugely appreciative of the loans and grants, QE Health was a not-for-profit charitable organisation.

Support from the community was needed to complete the fitout of the new facility, he said.

Known as "He Whare Atawhai – A place of kindness", QE Health has supported thousands on their journey to wellness since opening its doors in 1942.

It offers a range of clinical services including rheumatology, physiotherapy, psychology, orthotics, dietetics, occupational therapy, and clinical spa treatments.