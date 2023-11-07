Louise Fisher has purchased Pharmacy 44 and re-branded it to Hinemoa Pharmacy.

A former science teacher and John Paul College student has taken over ownership of Rotorua’s Pharmacy 44 business and reopened one of its premises with a new name.

Louise Fisher, 29, opened the rebranded Hinemoa Pharmacy’s doors at 8am on Tuesday, marking a “fresh start” for the business.

The Hinemoa St and Pukaki St branches of Pharmacy 44 have been closed since May, when their licences to operate were suspended under the previous ownership. After an investigation, last month Medsafe cancelled Pharmacy 44′s licences, but said these could be reapplied for.

Fisher said her licence to operate Hinemoa Pharmacy was granted by Medsafe on Friday.

“We have rebranded the pharmacy to Hinemoa Pharmacy to represent a fresh start and new ownership. It also enables people to easily locate our pharmacy,” she said.

“Over the last month or two, we’ve recarpeted. There’s new retail shelving in front of the dispensary.”

Fisher said soon the building would also be getting a fresh lick of paint to complete its “facelift”.

Born and raised in Rotorua, Fisher said the opening was a “full-circle” moment.

She remembered spending a day in the pharmacy in her last year of high school, a day that helped her decide on her career.

“After school I went to do my Bachelor of Pharmacy up at the University of Auckland and did my internship over in Tokoroa.”

Pictured with assistant Holly Tuhakaraina, Louise Fisher (left) was working as a teacher in Auckland when she came across the opportunity to purchase Pharmacy 44. Photo / Andrew Warner

Fisher worked at Te Ngae Pharmacy after her studies but then Covid-19 put another idea into her head.

“I started thinking about teaching.”

Fisher said most of her family members were teachers so the decision to try the pathway did not come as a surprise.

For two years, she commuted to Auckland during the week to teach science and chemistry at St Cuthbert’s College, returning to Rotorua on weekends and school holidays to work as a locum pharmacist.

“It was a lot of work.”

But Fisher said her plan was always to work in Rotorua, where she and her partner live.

After the suspension in May, Fisher heard Pharmacy 44 was looking to sell and she bought the business.

“It happened really fast. The opportunity to put up an offer came up,” Fisher said.

“This kind of opportunity doesn’t come around very often.”

Pharmacy 44 on Pukaki St, pictured last month. Photo / Andrew Warner

She said Pharmacy 44′s premises on Pukaki St would remain closed for now while she focused on Hinemoa Pharmacy.

“I’m so excited. It’s been a long time getting to this point.”

Fisher said it was “nice” not having to commute anymore and she was happy to be back in pharmacy.

“Pharmacy is where I’m meant to be.”

Fisher said the vision for Hinemoa Pharmacy was to create a warm and welcoming environment.

“I am passionate about seeing an improvement in health outcomes, and I will work tirelessly to build connections with my community.”

Te Arawa leader and John Paul College kaumātua Monty Morrison. Photo / NZME

John Paul College kaumātua Monty Morrison was present at the opening ceremony as Fisher cut the ribbon.

“It is great for the community for young people from Rotorua community to build business here and serve the community they came from.”

Morrison said Fisher had “a history of manaakitanga [hospitality, caring for others]”.

Pharmacy 44′s previous owner and business founder, Ian Edwards, was also present for Hinemoa Pharmacy’s opening.

He told the Rotorua Daily Post he was not ready to discuss the details of the licence cancellations.

“This morning is about families,” Edwards said.

“It was really important that a family should buy this business. We wanted a Rotorua family to take this business into the future.”

Maryana Garcia is a regional reporter writing for the Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times. She covers local issues, health and crime.



