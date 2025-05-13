Nicky Harris is raising funds for Coastguard.

Along the way, swimmers can unlock rewards as they hit fundraising milestones.

In the inaugural event in July last year, 1266 swimmers logged more than 8000 swims, racking up over 14,000km and raising $350,000 for Coastguard.

“This is for Willy, and it’s for our kids,” Harris said.

“They love fishing and boats just like their dad, and we want Coastguard to still be here for them and future generations.”

Genefaas, 39, fell overboard near Whakaari/White Island in the early hours of July 25, sparking a major search effort led by Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre.

The search involved Coastguard crews from Whakatāne and Ōpōtiki, police, Northern Rescue Helicopter, Search & Rescue Services Limited Helicopter and other boaties on the water.

His body was recovered and returned to shore by Coastguard Whakatāne that afternoon.

“Willy just had so much respect for the water, and for Coastguard,” Harris said.

Her team’s participation in The Big Swim was a way to honour his legacy and show their appreciation of Coastguard.

“It certainly helped us as a family having him back with us, I think we would all be in a much worse state if not.

The Big Swim leaderboard this week.

“Unfortunately, for the volunteers, it’s not always just rescuing boats. Sometimes, tragically, it’s about bringing loved ones home.”

Harris’ team has already surpassed their fundraising goal, raising more than $3700 by the end of April – well over the initial $2000 target.

She is currently first on the national leaderboard for individuals, and second for the team – Suna’s Team.

To support her team, Suna’s Team, donations can be made here.

- Story supplied by Coastguard