For Rotorua’s Nicky Harris, Coastguard’s The Big Swim challenge isn’t just about covering the distance – it’s a way for her, her family and friends to give back to the charity that helped them find closure during one of their hardest times.
Last July, Harris’ partner, William Genefaas (Willy), drowned during a fishing trip off the coast of Whakatāne.
It was Coastguard volunteers who helped bring him home – an act Harris said gave their two young children, family and friends some closure.
Now, she and a team of close friends and whānau are taking on The Big Swim, pledging to swim more than 75km to raise funds for Coastguard.
The Big Swim participants set their own swimming goals, whether that’s a few lengths or a more ambitious distance, and are encouraged to ask friends, whānau and colleagues to sponsor their efforts and help raise funds.