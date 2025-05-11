Advertisement
Whakaari/White Island: Ash cloud cancels flights into Tauranga

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
By
Reporter·SunLive·
2 mins to read

Ash plume vents from Whakaari/ White Island. Photo / GNS

All incoming flights to Tauranga on Sunday evening were cancelled due to ash from Whakaari/White Island.

“Ash cloud from White Island is covering our air space,” a Tauranga Airport spokesperson said.

Flights that were due in and have now been cancelled on Sunday evening included NZ5143/QF8637 from Auckland, due at 7.30pm; NZ5262 from Wellington, due at 8.35pm; NZ5808, due at 8.45pm; and NZ5145/QF8639 from Auckland, due at 8.50pm.

Whakaari/White Island seen from the Te Kaha webcam at 5.10pm, May 11, 2025. Image/GNS
A Wellington Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre advisory was issued at 3.15pm for Whakaari/White Island showing data from satellite imagery.

The advisory states there is ongoing low-level eruption, but ash was observed “further west than modelled”.

Wellington Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC) advisory for 5.15GMT May 11, 2025. Image/Metservice.com
On Sunday afternoon, the Tauranga region experienced a light easterly from about 1pm. This is expected to change to a light southerly on Monday and then a light westerly by Tuesday evening, according to the MetService forecast.

During April, 2025, images from the webcams at Whakatāne and Te Kaha recorded an increase in volcanic ash in the steam and gas plume at Whakaari/White Island.

During the same period, MetService was able to detect minor amounts of volcanic ash in the plume using satellite imagery.

Whakaari/White Island seen from the Te Kaha webcam at 3.20pm, May 11, 2025. Image/GNS
From the coast, this can be seen as a hazy plume trailing downwind from the volcano.

These observations indicated that there had been a gradual increase in eruptive activity, and in response, the Volcanic Alert Level was raised to Level 3 on April 17.

The Aviation Colour Code remains at Orange.

SunLive has asked volcanologists at GNS Science for an update on Whakaari/White Island.

