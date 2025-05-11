Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Ash plume vents from Whakaari/ White Island. Photo / GNS

All incoming flights to Tauranga on Sunday evening were cancelled due to ash from Whakaari/White Island.

“Ash cloud from White Island is covering our air space,” a Tauranga Airport spokesperson said.

Flights that were due in and have now been cancelled on Sunday evening included NZ5143/QF8637 from Auckland, due at 7.30pm; NZ5262 from Wellington, due at 8.35pm; NZ5808, due at 8.45pm; and NZ5145/QF8639 from Auckland, due at 8.50pm.

Whakaari/White Island seen from the Te Kaha webcam at 5.10pm, May 11, 2025. Image/GNS

A Wellington Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre advisory was issued at 3.15pm for Whakaari/White Island showing data from satellite imagery.