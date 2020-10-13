Rotorua's Hemo sculpture installation delays described as 'appalling'

Te Ahi Tupua, the Hemo Gorge sculpture, on Tuesday. Photo / Andrew Warner

LDR_STRAP

A community leader has described the time it has taken to finalise the installation of the Hemo gorge sculpture "appalling" and said, in her opinion, the sculpture does not live up to expectations.

Rotorua Residents and Ratepayers chairwoman Glenys Searancke said the sculpture - named Te Ahi Tupua - was "disappointing". However, another group says delays were to be expected and that it was "an incredible piece of public art".

Searancke said the sculpture wasn't very visible and blended into the background.

"It's not as imposing as we thought it would be. It's a good thing and a bad thing. It means people aren't gawking at it as they go around the roundabout, but it's far less impressive."

She said the time it had taken between the transferral of the sculpture from Kilwell's warehouse to finishing and officially opening the sculpture was in her view "appalling".

Rotorua Residents and Ratepayers chairwoman Glenys Searancke. Photo / Felix Desmarais / LDR

"The [district] council should be concentrating on one project at a time. They've got all these balls in the air."

Searancke - also a former district councillor - said ratepayers needed to know if the lighting of the sculpture was going ahead and, if so, whether the costs of that lighting had been incorporated.

She said, in her view, it was "definitely not" worth the $743,029 spent on it.

On September 15, Rotorua Lakes Council operations manager Jocelyn Mikaere said the sculpture's inner helix had taken "more manoeuvring than expected" to get it in place as the tolerances were "very tight between the helices".

The inner helix was temporarily fixed in place within the outer helix in order to restore traffic flow on the day of installation, she said.

At the time Mikaere confirmed parts of the sculpture had been temporarily removed to finish installation of the inner helix to the base plinth, and it was expected the installation would be completed "over the next few weeks".

Evolve chairwoman and local artist Kelly Shrimpton told the Rotorua Daily Post it would have been "lovely" to see the sculpture finished sooner but "it seems to me [the council are] just doing what they can to get it up".

Te Ahi Tupua, the Hemo Gorge sculpture, on Tuesday. Photo / Andrew Warner

She said delays were "possibly not unexpected" with structures as big as Te Ahi Tupua.

"Whilst it's been costly, it's an incredible piece of public art and an asset to Rotorua.

"Artists need to be paid a fair price for their work. It's unfortunate it cost so much in the process of manufacture."

She said the artwork was "gorgeous" from the cycleway below the roundabout, and queried how much more it would have cost ratepayers if the sculpture had been as big as it was in original concept art.

Evolve chairwoman Kelly Shrimpton. Photo / Supplied

On Thursday last week

at a Strategy Policy and Finance committee meeting, district councillor Reynold Macpherson asked if the sculpture was structurally sound.

"Questions have been raised publicly ... about the structural integrity of the Hemo sculpture. The analysis only used probability theory and to reassure the public on health and safety implications, can an independent structural engineer please be engaged to evaluate the structural integrity of the sculpture?"

In reply to Macpherson at the meeting, council chief executive Geoff Williams said a composite structural engineer overseeing the installation of the structure said there was "no issue with the strength of the structure".

Williams clarified installation was still under way at that time, and Kilwell - the company engaged by the council to build and install the sculpture - had installed temporary security stays at the engineer's request "as additional support whilst it is being installed".

Te Ahi Tupua, the Hemo Gorge sculpture, on Tuesday. Photo / Andrew Warner

The controversial 12m high 3D printed sculpture was more than three years behind schedule and more than $200,000 over budget.

It was originally due to be installed in July 2017.

Kilwell Fibretube chief executive Craig Wilson was approached for comment.

Searancke's comments were put to the council for right of reply but the council did not respond in time for the deadline.

The council was also asked to comment on the timeline of installation, whether the sculpture had been further damaged in order to install it and if there were any further cost implications, but did not provide a response in time for the deadline.