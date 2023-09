Police were called to the scene about 7pm. Photo / NZME

A motorcycle has crashed into water in an incident that has closed a Rotorua road.

Police were called about 7pm to a crash involving two motorcycles on Hamurana Rd, which runs along the edge of Lake Rotorua.

Two motorcycles were understood to have been riding on the road when one crashed into the water, a statement from police said.

Initial indications suggest serious injuries.

Police said motorists should avoid the area.