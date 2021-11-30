Rotorua's first Taco Bell restaurant opens for business

Rotorua teenager Nancy Farmer and her friends were some of Taco Bell's first customers. Photo / Samantha Carter

Rotorua teenager Nancy Farmer waited four hours in line for the city's first Taco Bell restaurant to officially open.

Nancy was outside the Mexican-inspired food chain on Maisey Pl at 6am before cutting the ribbon to declare the restaurant officially open at 10am.

Her three friends also joined her for the special opening of the new taco joint at Fairy Springs.

A line of about 15 people began to form at 9.30am as locals gathered outside with taco hats and eager grins.

Nancy said she was excited for the iconic American food chain to be in her hometown as Rotorua did not have a restaurant like this. "It's something that's in America, it's really popular there."

The group was the very first to make an order and they said the food was "so good".

Taco Bell has stores in Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, Christchurch and now Rotorua.

A consent valued at $500,000 was issued in July for the internal fit-out of Taco Bell, which was previously a Texas Chicken store.

The group of students said they would recommend the food to everyone and they would personally come back for more.

One student said the great location means she will be back all the time.

Bryce Heard, Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive, said it was great to see a new hospitality business opening in Rotorua.

"We welcome them to the Rotorua business team."

The Rotorua menu will include tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas, fries, and the cult classic's Crunchwrap Supreme, Grande Burrito and Cheesy Gordita Crunch.