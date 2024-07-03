Four Square Edmund Road was robbed on Sunday. Photo / Andrew Warner
Young staff at a Rotorua convenience store were “terrified” and crying after robbers – one wielding a hammer – “smashed the whole shop up” on Sunday night, according to a witness.
Police told the Rotorua Daily Post three offenders were involved in the Four Square Edmund Road incident, no one was injured and there have not been any arrests.
Foodstuffs said it had seen a rise in retail crime and the store was increasing security after the “frightening” incident, including having a guard on duty during closing hours and installing fog cannons.
A witness – who did not want to be named – said he arrived about 7.55pm on Sunday to use the ATM outside the Four Square, which was due to close at 8pm.
He said he saw a white vehicle turn off Kenrick Rd into the car park, and a “tall” young man in a hoodie from the car enter the store.
“[He] swivelled the hammer around and above his head at me then turned and [ran] to the car.
“He smashed the whole shop up inside,” the witness said. “The counter and that was all smashed to pieces.”
The witness said he was concerned for three young female employees who he saw “terrified” and “crying” when they were picked up.
He said it was an “awesome” shop with a good reputation and hard workers. In his opinion, it needed more security at night.
The store’s owner Calum Sutherland, who bought it about 13 months ago, referred the Rotorua Daily Post to Four Square parent company Foodstuffs and police for comment.
A Foodstuffs spokesperson said the company had seen a rise in retail crime over the past few years with serious incidents in stores up year on year, including theft, robbery, assault and other aggressive, violent and threatening behaviour.
At the time of Sunday’s incident, there was a duty manager on the shop floor for the 8pm closing, in line with the store’s policy, with seven team members on board.
“We take keeping our people and teams safe extremely seriously and whenever there is a serious incident at one of our stores, we offer wraparound services to anyone involved.
“Since the incident, we’ve had trained support people visit the store to offer professional support to all team members involved in this frightening incident.”
Limits had been placed on cigarettes at the counter, team members were having “armed robbery retraining”, and the store was ensuring all team members had a safe ride home and that no one would be left at the store by themselves during and after closing.