The witness was using the ATM when, about a minute later, he heard “smashing and yelling”.

“That’s when I cancelled my transaction and went towards the shop.”

He said one of the robbers – the tall man he saw enter – was leaving the store and saw him coming.

“[He] swivelled the hammer around and above his head at me then turned and [ran] to the car.

“He smashed the whole shop up inside,” the witness said. “The counter and that was all smashed to pieces.”

The witness said he was concerned for three young female employees who he saw “terrified” and “crying” when they were picked up.

He said it was an “awesome” shop with a good reputation and hard workers. In his opinion, it needed more security at night.

The store’s owner Calum Sutherland, who bought it about 13 months ago, referred the Rotorua Daily Post to Four Square parent company Foodstuffs and police for comment.

A Foodstuffs spokesperson said the company had seen a rise in retail crime over the past few years with serious incidents in stores up year on year, including theft, robbery, assault and other aggressive, violent and threatening behaviour.

At the time of Sunday’s incident, there was a duty manager on the shop floor for the 8pm closing, in line with the store’s policy, with seven team members on board.

“We take keeping our people and teams safe extremely seriously and whenever there is a serious incident at one of our stores, we offer wraparound services to anyone involved.

“Since the incident, we’ve had trained support people visit the store to offer professional support to all team members involved in this frightening incident.”

Limits had been placed on cigarettes at the counter, team members were having “armed robbery retraining”, and the store was ensuring all team members had a safe ride home and that no one would be left at the store by themselves during and after closing.

“There will also be a security guard in place seven days a week for store closing until further notice, and the store has purchased three fog cannons and plans to have them installed by Friday.”

Gull Edmund Rd closed its store last year and changed to being a self-service site. Photo / Andrew Warner

Last March the Rotorua Daily Post reported the Edmund Rd store’s neighbouring business, Gull, was becoming self-service after its store was robbed eight times in 10 years.

Police said no one was reported injured during the Four Square incident.

“Three offenders entered the premises, threatened the retailer and damaged property, before leaving with stolen items.

“A vehicle used by offenders to leave the scene was later found abandoned by police.”







