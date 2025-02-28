Caleb Houra, 22, started as a student at the Digital Natives Academy and is now the music tutor for sound production and engineering. Photo / Aleyna Martinez
A Rotorua tech entrepreneur couple are stoked they can provide more gaming computers for their students after receiving a $31,000 grant from BayTrust to address digital equity in the town.
Nikolasa and Potaua Biasiny-Tule got together while studying tech at Canterbury University 10 years ago.
On returning to Rotorua, they established the Digital Natives Academy (DNA) with a focus on digital equity and Mātauranga Māori - the pursuit and application of knowledge and understanding of te taiao (the natural world).
They started in a small studio on Eruera St, Nikolasa said, and began tutoring Potaua’s nieces and nephews. When their friends at Lynmore Primary School heard about it, their roll grew bigger.
DNA is now based on the corner of Hinemoa and Fenton streets. More than 7000 students have come through the doors.
The BayTrust grant would enable DNA to provide 300 students with gaming PCs that had better programming capabilities than the ones they were using, she said.
It was the largest sum of money DNA had yet received.
An additional class with 30 students was introduced this year to meet the waitlist demand.
“Everyone gets their own computer here and they all get their own space because we know that place and belonging is really important,” Nikolasa said.
Access to expensive software and hardware was difficult for many families in the Bay of Plenty.
“Many schools discarded their computer labs, so we’ve actually lost the digital infrastructure not only at home but [also in] schools.”
Waitlist grows through word of mouth
The couple had always focused on forging pathways for students who were disengaged from mainstream education, she said.
Potaua grew up in Rotorua’s Ford Block suburb, and the pair wanted to “create something essentially that would have cared for his inner child as he was growing up, and suited his way of learning and engaging”.
“To us, those kids have these amazing superpowers and just need a little bit more support and a little more focus,” she said.
Teaching Mātauranga Māori and tech was about “reminding our kids their ancestors were explorers and innovators by using the stars to navigate, and using all sorts of different technologies of the time to travel the world”.
“DNA is the only organisation of its kind in New Zealand and has spent 10 years gaining a deep understanding of the challenges Māori face in the digital space.”
Vaioleti said there was a significant gap in access to high-quality computers and relevant tech education, “particularly in Māori kura”.
In his view, “The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated these inequalities. Schools moved away from computer labs to a BYOD [Bring Your Own Device] model, which widened the digital divide and further restricted access to advanced technology.”
The grant would also help fund a major esports event in Rotorua in May. About 300-500 people from across the Ngā Kura ā Iwi education network were expected to take part in Rotorua Tech Week.
Tech pathways
Caleb Houra, 22, started at DNA as a student in 2023. After completing his foundation courses, he began running the sound design studio and teaching music production to students interested in sound engineering.
“I started making beats when I was 16 ... I’m self-taught”.