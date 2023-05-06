Matt Browning and Felicity Jansonius-Bidois pitching the app competition to secondary school students. Photo / Supplied

There is a jam-packed schedule on offer for all as the Rotorua community is encouraged to get involved in Techweek, a nationwide tech and innovation festival.

Techweek (May 15 to 19) is a mix of live, virtual and hybrid events that foster technology and innovation growth, using an independent platform where individuals and organisations can showcase their unique and inspiring innovation stories. Physical events will be carried out right across the country, including in Rotorua, while virtual events can be attended from home.

Felicity Jansonius-Bidois, Rotorua Lakes Council community wellbeing adviser, says it is a privilege to bring Techweek back to Rotorua and it has been a huge community effort to bring it to life.

“I approached various businesses, organisations and individuals about co-ordinating an exciting range of events and opportunities for our community, and was overwhelmed by the positive response.

“There is such an appetite to learn more and be inspired by the tech and innovation industry in our rohe (district). We have world-class talent here and are looking forward to showcasing our local talent and inspiring the community.”

Felicity says tamariki and rangatahi are a key focus of Techweek 2023, and how they can harness technology to make a difference in their world.

“As it’s also Youth Week we have created a range of events to target this audience, but in saying that, there’s something for everyone.

“Parents, teachers and whānau can learn more about digital wellbeing and keeping safe online at a workshop hosted by Digital Natives Academy and the Parents Centre. Pre-schoolers can learn how to code with bee-bots at Rotorua Library.

“Rangatahi can submit their app ideas to Triple Scoop for the opportunity to bring it to life and young people can also attend an Inspiring the Future session, where tech and innovation role models will share their career and study pathways at the Careers Expo.

“Our community can upskill their digital literacy with tech and tea sessions. New events are still being uploaded so keep an eye on our socials to see what else is happening during the week.”

Felicity says Techweek is an opportunity to learn and be inspired, and they hope to build momentum and see this event become a staple in Rotorua’s events calendar.

“We are so lucky in Rotorua that we have a tech and innovation industry that are willing to share their stories, expertise and knowledge with the community.”

As part of Techweek 2023, Rotorua Lakes Council partnered with local app developer Matt Browning to offer an app design contest for youth, with the winning idea having its app built and supported to be launched to the community.

Secondary school students were invited to submit their idea under one of the following themes - social impact, environment, business innovation, wellbeing or culture.

Matt says they partnered with council to run this contest to encourage local youth to get involved in the technology and innovation sectors.

He says the competition has already received nearly 20 app ideas, which is a great start.

“We’re excited to see the innovative ideas students have come up with. We’re hoping to provide the winner with a valuable learning experience that will help them in their future endeavours.”

Matt says Techweek showcases the amazing things happening in these dynamic and exciting sectors in Rotorua, and he encourages everyone to come along and get involved.

“Fostering growth in the technology and innovation sectors is crucial for economic development and progress. Technology and innovation are the driving forces behind many industries today, so it’s important everyone stays at the forefront of these sectors and that we create opportunities for growth and development.”

He says getting youth involved in these sectors is equally important.

“The youth of today are our future leaders and innovators, and they have ideas we haven’t even thought about. By encouraging them to get involved in technology and innovation, we’re preparing them for the jobs and challenges of tomorrow, and allowing our own leaders to see perspectives they might not have considered.”