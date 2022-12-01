Rotorua’s Curtainbank kept busy and always in need of donations

Curtainbank Rotorua trustee Judy Gregor. Photo / Andrew Warner

With chilly winters and tough times for many, Curtainbank Rotorua has continued to do what it can for the local community, and is always happy to receive curtain donations.

Curtainbank Rotorua accepts gifted, pre-loved, clean curtains and prepares them for donation to people in need, who are either referred or hold a community services card.

Referrals come from whānau services, social workers, GP practices, district nurses and community health organisations in the district.

Its goal is to help people, families and children living in cold, mouldy and unhealthy homes.

Curtainbank Rotorua trustee Judy Gregor says 2022 has not been an easy year for many.

She says from the start of August through to half of November, Curtainbank Rotorua put curtains in 156 homes, which included 85 bedrooms, 18 dining rooms, 36 lounges, 10 kitchens and 15 doorways.

“So, curtains have still been going out quite regularly. We have not had so many curtains in. I think maybe the economic condition has made people want to hang on to their curtains for longer.”

Judy says they would love people to consider donating their curtains if they are able.

“I would say the majority of our referrals come from whānau services. Occasionally we get them from health professionals like social workers, nurses, and GP primary nurses.

“We do also get individual phone calls wanting curtains, which we can do if people have a community services card.”

Judy says they have seen quite a few people who have come back to Rotorua and found a place to rent that does not have curtains, so they go to the Curtainbank for assistance.

She says: “To me, this is what makes the Rotorua community go round. It’s a win-win situation. People look at their curtains and think, ‘Oh, I could take them to the Curtainbank’, and people who receive them are so grateful.”

Curtainbank Rotorua currently has 13 volunteers who put in 600 hours a month, Judy says.

“They are retired ladies who have dedicated to a few hours each week and who have formed a close working relationship with their colleagues.”

She says the volunteer jobs included sewing, sorting, order filling and delivering.

Judy would like to express huge gratitude to the people in Rotorua who donate their curtains, and for the funding support from Geyserland Foundation Rotorua Trust, Lotteries and Community Organisation Grants Scheme (COGS).

For more information email curtainbankrotorua@gmail.com or call Judy on 021 025 51892.

Curtainbank Rotorua is open Wednesdays 10am to 11am and Fridays 9am to 10am at the Rotorua Racecourse.