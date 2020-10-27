Rotorua's All Seasons Holiday Park crowned country's most hospitable

The All Seasons Holiday Park in Hannah Bay's was given the Spirit of Hospitality award at the national Holiday Parks awards hosted online today. Photo / Supplied

A Rotorua holiday park has been crowned New Zealand's most hospitable.

The All Seasons Holiday Park in Hannah Bay's was given the Spirit of Hospitality award at the national Holiday Parks awards hosted online today.

Holiday Parks New Zealand chief executive Fergus Brown said the award set the standard for hospitality in the industry.

"The competition was really fierce this year, as holiday parks played a key role in

accommodating Kiwis and international visitors throughout the lockdown period and

beyond," he said.

"We've seen the absolute best of our industry supporting visitors at

the worst time."

The judges were impressed by the All Seasons team's unwavering commitment to their visitors, he said.



They helped a young British family with babysitting duties to ease the burden of

lockdown, drove a couple to Te Puke to help out at a kiwifruit company, and provided

self-isolation facilities for Covid-19 positive visitors who were turned away elsewhere, he said.

Tracie Thornborough, who manages the park with her husband Kevin said they "thoroughly enjoy" the social aspect of the job and were quite happy to do whatever, whenever to ensure all guests felt welcome and at home.

The park was listed as #1 on TripAdvisor from 70 other accommodation providers in the area.

Other finalists for the award were Beachaven TOP 10 Holiday Park, Waihi Beach, Miranda Holiday Park, Motueka TOP 10 Holiday Park, Ohakune TOP 10 Holiday Park and Russell TOP 10 Holiday Park.

Other local award winners included Rotorua TOP Holiday Park who were highly commended in the PGG Wrightsons Turf Park Grounds award and Taupo TOP 10 Holiday Park who won the Resco Best Upgrade under $100,000 award.