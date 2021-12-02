Rotorua youth put Aquabots to test in socially distanced regionals competition

Malfroy Team Bee in action at the competition. Photo / Supplied

Organisers of the third annual Rotorua Regional Aquabots Competition did not let Covid level 2 restrictions get in the way of allowing students to showcase the work they had begun in July.

Forty-seven teams from across Rotorua competed in three socially distanced groups on November 14 at the Rotorua Aquatic Centre.

Preparations for the aquabots regionals started in late July with teams participating in either a build or a redesign day.

New teams learned how to put together a standard underwater robot, and existing teams who had participated in Aquabots before designed their own underwater robot.

Teams also developed engaging posters and presentations, supported by the youth and early learning team at Te Aka Mauri.

SPS Dynamite Girls from Sunset Primary at work in the competition. Photo / Supplied

The four-week lockdown delayed the regionals competition and meant some teams did not get their build workshop until October.

Many teams were required to work on presentations via Zoom instead of in person.

At the regional competition, teams competed in five activities: an underwater obstacle course, two events that tested their ability to manipulate objects underwater, a geothermal quiz, and a presentation about their learning journey and relevant scientific concepts such as buoyancy and Newton's Law.

The regional event is the largest regional in the country and was generously supported by Rotorua Lakes Council, Rotorua Library, Bay Dynamics and Tompkins Wake with judges from local industry.

Overall winners

Primary

- 1st equal: Mini Makers (Lynmore Primary) and Te Waka Ora (St Mary's Primary School)

- 2nd: 2 Awesome To Be True (Lynmore Primary)

- 3rd: Water Warriors (Malfroy Primary)

Intermediate

- 1st: Sinking Birds (Te Aka Mauri Young Engineers Club)

- 2nd equal: Hydronaughts and Team 80 (both from Te Aka Mauri Young Engineers Club) - 3rd: Rotorua Primary

High school

- 1st: Team Tahi (Te Aka Mauri Young Engineers Club)

- 2nd: Junior Mecha Marines (Rotorua Lakes High School)

- 3rd: Subway United (Te Aka Mauri Young Engineers Club)