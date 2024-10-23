Rotorua Lakes Councillor Robert Lee at a previous meeting. Photo / Laura Smith

Hastings had debated whether the move was undemocratic or inclusivity-enabling, and it narrowly passed with mayor Sandra Hazlehurst’s casting vote.

“Any thoughts on that?”, Lee asked.

Youth councillor India May Heron said the group “would love for that to be an opportunity in Rotorua as well”.

Luke Westrupp said they understood it was a tricky and complex issue.

Lee said he did not think it aligned with democratic principles.

He said staff described the youth council as a “diverse group of people”.

“Politically speaking, my son is about your age and he says most people your age lean left.

“Are there any [youth] councillors here that may be affiliated with the National Party for example?”

Mayor Tania Tapsell interjected, calling the question inappropriate and out of scope. Councillor Rawiri Waru held his hand to his head and said, “Jesus”.

As Lee argued the youth councillors had indicated an interest in politics, Westrupp interrupted asking if he could respond.

“The goal of the youth council isn’t necessarily always political and what we’re here to do is represent the interests of young people across Rotorua, and build a better city for them.”

It was about them building political experience within the council, he said.

Lee said: “I’ll take that as a no, madam chair.”

The youth council’s end-of-year report was received later in the meeting. Lee said he had no doubt it was a significant experience for them and they learnt a great deal.

“I certainly wouldn’t want to take that away.”

He described himself as “a defender of democracy”.

“The idea these guys would serve on a council committee causes me some concern.”

Tapsell reminded him the council would not be voting on that issue at that meeting.

The youth council’s youth engagement strategy called for the council to, from year three, delegate decision-making power annually on at least two specific issues or projects.

Youth council reports back

Youth councillor Westrupp said members wanted a say in how decisions were made, and the youth council was a mechanism for that.

It created the engagement strategy and submitted on the Long-Term Plan, contributing views on inner-city revitalisation and the council’s climate change and environment policy.

“We’ve loved every minute of it.”

Heron said it was eye-opening to see how young people could contribute when given the platform.

Accessibility stood out for her, including how it was lacking for the disabled community, but also in a broader sense of the word in how youth could access council knowledge.

They surveyed 182 young people about the council, including asking whether respondents had been involved with the council before – 160 said no.

Finley English said it was especially important the council actioned its strategy recommendations given the survey results.

“By implementing this plan we hope we can get more youth to engage with civic life.”

Other recommendations included doubling meetings to twice a month and creating more bonding and community engagement opportunities.

Council Thriving Communities director Kelly-Anne Panapa said the youth cohort brought a diverse range of perspectives and lived experiences.

They had given feedback to help refine and expand the programme as well as develop leadership opportunities.

Tapsell congratulated them and said it was a pleasure to see them grow as leaders.

“You’ve made us incredibly proud and we look forward to the future pathway you’ve helped to pave with the next set of leaders to come in the Rotorua youth council.”

Waru said it was nice to hear positive kōrero from the group.

“Such wise words coming from such young people.”

The recruitment drive for the next cohort will begin in November.

