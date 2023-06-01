Rotorua Writers Group celebrates 40 years of memories and writing achievements

Past and present members, and supporters, of the Rotorua Writers Group gathered to celebrate the clubs' 40 years. Photo / Supplied

A festive touch of ruby red reflected the warmth and sparkle of the Rotorua Writers Group 40th anniversary celebration.

Former and current members gathered at the Distinction Hotel last weekend to enjoy high tea and share memories of 40 years of writing achievements.

One of the original two founding members of the club, Alison Masters, spoke of the early days of the club, and life member Peter Lindop took members through a brief journey of the club’s literary accomplishments.

In the 40 years since the club was founded, several publications of members’ writing have been produced. Members’ personal writing accomplishments have included projects as diverse as writing family memoirs, children’s joke books, published novels, non-fiction articles and books, and even a radio play.

Anne Potter (left) and Alison Masters at the celebration. Photo / Supplied

Guests of honour included Sandy and Graham Hall, representing the Rotorua Civic Arts Trust.

Anne Potter, current club president and daughter of the second founder of the club - the late Phyllis Potter - says: “Our club members value the support of the Rotorua Civic Arts Trust, and it was a pleasure to include them in our celebration”.

Sandy Hall acknowledged the work that members of the Rotorua Writers Group have done to promote literary art in Rotorua.

The club’s 40th-year celebrations continue with an upcoming workshop in July featuring award-winning author Lee Murray.

