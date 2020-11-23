Rotorua Work and Income locked down after receiving threat

The Work and Income building in Rotorua is under lockdown after receiving a threat.
In a statement police said: "Units are in attendance at a building on Pukuatua St, Rotorua in response to a threat received.
"Until police are able to fully assess the nature of the threat, we're unable to provide any further details."
A sign on the front entrance of its Pukuatua St building says: "We're sorry we've had to close unexpectedly."
A police car can be seen parked outside the building.
More to come.