Rotorua Work and Income locked down after receiving threat

Police car outside the Work and Income building on Pukuatua St today. Photo / Ben Fraser

The Work and Income building in Rotorua is under lockdown after receiving a threat.

In a statement police said: "Units are in attendance at a building on Pukuatua St, Rotorua in response to a threat received.

"Until police are able to fully assess the nature of the threat, we're unable to provide any further details."

The sign up in the door of the Rotorua Work and Income building. Photo / Ben Fraser

A sign on the front entrance of its Pukuatua St building says: "We're sorry we've had to close unexpectedly."

A police car can be seen parked outside the building.

More to come.