A woman is to appear in the Rotorua District Court after allegedly running over a man on Malfroy Rd on Saturday.

The incident, which is being described as a family harm matter, saw Malfroy Rd closed for two hours from 7pm while police carried out a scene examination.

The incident happened near a bridge on Malfroy Rd between Clyde St and Titoki St.

A police spokeswoman said a woman in her 30s had been charged with assaulting a person with a blunt instrument, namely a vehicle, and would appear in court on February 2.

The man allegedly struck with the vehicle, also aged in his 30s, was initially taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The spokeswoman said the man remained in hospital and his injuries were now considered minor.

She said a further police family harm investigation was still ongoing alongside the court case.