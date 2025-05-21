Advertisement
Rotorua woman charged after alleged attack with Taser-like weapon

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
Police have charged a woman over an alleged attack using a Taser-like weapon. Photo / NZME

A woman has been charged over an alleged attack on another woman using a Taser-like weapon.

A 37-year-old woman appeared in the Rotorua District Court on Monday charged with offences including unlawful possession of a firearm/restricted weapon and dangerous activity with intent to injure.

She was arrested after a 54-year-old woman was allegedly struck with a probe after she got out of her car parked at the Kokako Street shops at Selwyn Heights in Rotorua on May 7.

The alleged incident was reported to police just after 7.15pm.

Police said last week that the woman required medical treatment for a puncture wound to her leg from a small metal probe.

Police at the time had not recovered the black item the probe was allegedly fired from. They weren’t able to tell if the device was homemade or a commercial Taser or stun gun obtained on the black market.

The woman was remanded on bail to reappear in the Rotorua District Court on June 3.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, coveringmainly police, court, human interest and social issues.

