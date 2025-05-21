Police have charged a woman over an alleged attack using a Taser-like weapon. Photo / NZME

A woman has been charged over an alleged attack on another woman using a Taser-like weapon.

A 37-year-old woman appeared in the Rotorua District Court on Monday charged with offences including unlawful possession of a firearm/restricted weapon and dangerous activity with intent to injure.

She was arrested after a 54-year-old woman was allegedly struck with a probe after she got out of her car parked at the Kokako Street shops at Selwyn Heights in Rotorua on May 7.

The alleged incident was reported to police just after 7.15pm.

Police said last week that the woman required medical treatment for a puncture wound to her leg from a small metal probe.