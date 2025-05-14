Photo / SunLive

Police are hunting a woman who fired a probe from a black object, potentially a Taser, injuring another woman in a Rotorua carpark.

Rotorua police acting area commander Inspector Steve Langdon said the 54-year-old woman was struck with the probe after she got out of her car parked at the Kokako St shops in Selwyn Heights on May 7.

The incident was reported to police just after 7.15pm.

He said the woman told police the alleged offender was someone she knew but had not seen for some time.

Langdon said the alleged shooter pointed a small black object out of her car window towards the woman as she got out of her car.