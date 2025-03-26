The decisions came following hours of discussion at a Rotorua Lakes Council meeting on Wednesday.

Infrastructure and asset group manager Stavros Michael said the legal context was clear.

“This is a legal instruction issued to the council by the Director-General of Health.

“[The] council cannot act contrary to these obligations.”

Legal decisions in the past few years, including last week’s, made that obligation clear, he said.

The decision on whether public drinking water supplies should be fluoridated was removed from local government jurisdiction in 2021, with the goal of improving poor dental health.

Rotorua was among 14 councils directed to fluoridate some or all water supplies by then-Director-General of Health Sir Ashley Bloomfield.

Friday is the deadline to fluoridate its central and eastern water supplies, after being granted an extension from April 30 last year.

Non-compliance carries a maximum penalty of $200,000 and up to $10,000 a day for continuing offences.

Chief executive Andrew Moraes said he had no financial plan if asked to break the law.

Michael said temporary arrangements would be made to allow access to unfluoridated water and this could be “expanded” depending on demand.

A group of protesters against water fluoridation held signs near Rotorua Lakes Council on Wednesday. Photo / Laura Smith

The council posted information immediately after the meeting advising unfluoridated water would be available to residents via a tap on Caledonia St in Ngongotahā.

It is between Dawson Dr and Beamont St, near the existing water filling station.

There will also be a water tank of unfluoridated water at Puarenga Park, off Te Ngae Rd, in the next four weeks.

Michael reiterated at the meeting drinking water was subject to standards requiring any impurities to be at safe levels, including fluoride.

The regional council was responsible for environmental monitoring.

Much of the discussion and debate hinged on concerns previously raised by councillors relating to risks of fluoridation, a lack of consultation because of the directive (including with mana whenua), contradicting the right to refuse medical treatment and removing the decision from local government.

Councillors heard from Ministry of Health chief oral health adviser Dr Riana Clarke and Health New Zealand medical officer of health Dr Phil Shoemack in February, and were told no new evidence “usurped” the 70 years’ worth the directive was based on.

The ministry would review its policies if anything “significantly alarmed” it. Neither believed there was a risk to health.

This did not alleviate all councillor concerns.

Councillor Robert Lee proposed a 10-part amendment that included noting international evidence and court cases highlighting fluoridation downsides, and requesting a commission of inquiry.

Rotorua Lakes Councillor Robert Lee at a March council meeting. Photo / Laura Smith

“This is a horrible dilemma us elected members have been placed in.”

He said the last commission of inquiry into fluoridation was in 1957.

Councillors voted unanimously to support his request for elected members to consult with the chief executive to write to the Prime Minister requesting an inquiry into the safety, efficacy and cost-effectiveness of fluoridation in New Zealand.

“I believe the Government has to have a real close look at this.”

His amendment to note the director-general has the option to direct local authorities to fluoridate through legislation also passed.

Councillor Don Paterson attempted an amendment that sought more information about rocks used to make the fluoridation product.

He cited ethical concerns and uranium levels.

This failed with Mayor Tania Tapsell’s casting vote. She said his concerns could be followed up and addressed, while Michael said uranium levels were checked for compliance with national standards.

Tapsell also suggested the council ask the ministry to communicate information about the directive to Rotorua residents.

Councillors Lani Kereopa and Don Paterson voted against complying with the fluoridation order and noting temporary unfluoridated water arrangements, and Lee and Karen Barker abstained.

Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.