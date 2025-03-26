The regional council was responsible for environmental monitoring.
Much of the discussion and debate hinged on concerns previously raised by councillors relating to risks of fluoridation, a lack of consultation because of the directive (including with mana whenua), contradicting the right to refuse medical treatment and removing the decision from local government.
“This is a horrible dilemma us elected members have been placed in.”
He said the last commission of inquiry into fluoridation was in 1957.
Councillors voted unanimously to support his request for elected members to consult with the chief executive to write to the Prime Minister requesting an inquiry into the safety, efficacy and cost-effectiveness of fluoridation in New Zealand.
“I believe the Government has to have a real close look at this.”
His amendment to note the director-general has the option to direct local authorities to fluoridate through legislation also passed.
Councillor Don Paterson attempted an amendment that sought more information about rocks used to make the fluoridation product.
This failed with Mayor Tania Tapsell’s casting vote. She said his concerns could be followed up and addressed, while Michael said uranium levels were checked for compliance with national standards.
Tapsell also suggested the council ask the ministry to communicate information about the directive to Rotorua residents.
Councillors Lani Kereopa and Don Paterson voted against complying with the fluoridation order and noting temporary unfluoridated water arrangements, and Lee and Karen Barker abstained.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.