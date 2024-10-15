Rotorua Lakes Coastguard rescued two waka ama paddlers from Mokoia Island. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Coastguard Facebook

Two waka ama paddlers have been rescued in Rotorua today – the third instance involving kayakers or paddlers in recent days.

Coastguard Rotorua Lakes volunteers rescued the waka ama pair from Mokoia Island this morning, the organisation said in a statement.

The coastguard was notified at about 8.30am that two paddlers were missing and last seen near the western shore of Lake Rotorua.

Five volunteers aboard Rotorua Rescue began a search off Ngongotahā before police confirmed both paddlers were safely on Mokoia Island.

The coastguard picked up the pair and brought them to shore.