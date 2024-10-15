Advertisement
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua: Waka ama paddlers rescued from Mokoia Island

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read
Rotorua Lakes Coastguard rescued two waka ama paddlers from Mokoia Island. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Coastguard Facebook

Two waka ama paddlers have been rescued in Rotorua today – the third instance involving kayakers or paddlers in recent days.

Coastguard Rotorua Lakes volunteers rescued the waka ama pair from Mokoia Island this morning, the organisation said in a statement.

The coastguard was notified at about 8.30am that two paddlers were missing and last seen near the western shore of Lake Rotorua.

Five volunteers aboard Rotorua Rescue began a search off Ngongotahā before police confirmed both paddlers were safely on Mokoia Island.

The coastguard picked up the pair and brought them to shore.

Skipper Jonathan Findon said it was great both were wearing lifejackets, and that the rest of the paddling group raised the alarm as soon as possible.

“The paddlers struggled to return to shore due to strong south-west winds, which blew them further offshore and towards Mokoia Island.

“Lake Rotorua is partially sheltered by hills on the western side, meaning that if you go beyond this shelter, it can be difficult to make it back to shore.”

MetService records for Rotorua showed wind speeds picked up around the time the pair were blown off course. A southerly averaging 13km/h was blowing at 8am, changing to a 24km/h southwesterly by 9am.

This was the third kayak or waka ama incident in recent days.

Coastguard Queenstown retrieved two kayakers from a rocky shore on Lake Wakatipu on Friday, and Coromandel-based volunteers rescued three kayakers in challenging search conditions off Whangamatā on Saturday, with help from a helicopter.


Kayaking/waka ama safety tips

  • Always wear a well-fitting and fit-for-purpose lifejacket as well as warm/bright clothing.
  • Double-check the weather conditions before heading out.
  • Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.
  • Plan a route that’s within your experience and confidence levels.
  • Carry two forms of water-proof communications, including a charged mobile phone.
  • Call 111 and ask for police in the event of an emergency.

Source: Coastguard Rotorua Lakes

