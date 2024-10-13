Co-ordinated response saves three kayakers

A map showing locations where the kayakers were found. Image / SLSNZ
A dramatic rescue operation unfolded off the coast of Whangamatā on Saturday morning after three kayakers were blown off course near Donut Island (Whenuakura Island).
Another person was also part of the group caught up in the incident.
Police said all four have since been recovered thanks to the multi-agency response, and to a local resident who assisted the search with a private helicopter.
The incident has highlighted the dangers of changing weather conditions and importance of proper safety measures.
“About 8.40am, police were alerted to three kayakers who were unable to make it to shore and had been blown off-course. A fourth member of the group, on a paddleboard, was also unaccounted for,” the police said in a statement.
“So, it was a full-scale search following that. The three kayakers had been blown out to sea. Luckily, one of the kayakers had a mobile phone and we were able to locate them with the help of a private helicopter.”
The police co-ordinated the search effort, which included volunteers from Coastguard Whangamatā, Coastguard Waihi Beach, Coastguard Tairua-Pāuanui, and the Auckland Coastguard Air Patrol.
Gibbons-Campbell noted the critical role communication played in the operation.
“It’s essential for anyone heading out on the water to have two forms of communication. This could be a mobile phone, an Epirb, or a VHF radio,” he advised.
Bryan Black, a life member of the Whangamatā Surf Life Saving Club, owned the helicopter that assisted rescuers.
“When I saw the situation developing, I said to the constable on the beach ‘I’ll take my chopper, the wind is so strong, we can’t waste time’.
“We had our IRB out there, and it was really well-co-ordinated. The constable said, ‘Yes go for it, mate’ so away we went.”
Black said the Coastguard interface with Surf Life Saving was well-organised.
“Those people in the kayaks were motoring. My indicator was reading 35 knots out there; that’s about 38 mile an hour [60km/h],” said Black.
“A kayak at 1000 feet is just a little spot. Fortunately, the guy in the kayak – he couldn’t speak to me, but he could text me to say whether I needed to come a little south or north. And then we found him. I was able to get through to the police constable on the beach, and with his mobile he called the coastguard and gave directions.”
Gibbons-Campbell took the opportunity to remind the public about the unpredictable nature of coastal conditions.
“People often underestimate how quickly the weather can change. Today’s incident reinforces the need for everyone to check forecasts before going out and to prioritise safety measures.”
Gibbons-Campbell said the Whangamatā Surf Life Saving Club was operating out of temporary facilities containers while trying to fundraise $400,000 for clubroom renovations.
“We’re rebuilding our clubrooms, and they won’t be finished in time. Aaron Powell, who owns Just Sheds, has donated portacoms for our patrol and first aid, alongside sea containers for our lifesaving sports, right through until February.“
He said the clubrooms were community facilities used by other groups.
Most eastern region clubs were preparing for Labour Weekend patrols and Gibbons-Campbell encouraged people to check the Safe Swim website for patrol dates.