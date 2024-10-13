Co-ordinated response saves three kayakers

Donut Island is a popular kayaking destination. Photo / Pippa Coombes

While the paddleboarder managed to reach Whangamatā Beach, the three kayakers found themselves separated and adrift in worsening conditions.

Chaz Gibbons-Campbell, manager of Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s Eastern Region, said the Whangamatā Surf Club Search and Rescue Squad was alerted about 9am and started searching.

“We couldn’t find anyone. The paddleboarder had managed to get himself back to shore on the main beach but the three kayakers were missing,” said Gibbons-Campbell.

“So, it was a full-scale search following that. The three kayakers had been blown out to sea. Luckily, one of the kayakers had a mobile phone and we were able to locate them with the help of a private helicopter.”

A Whangamatā Surf Life Saving volunteer.

The police co-ordinated the search effort, which included volunteers from Coastguard Whangamatā, Coastguard Waihi Beach, Coastguard Tairua-Pāuanui, and the Auckland Coastguard Air Patrol.

Gibbons-Campbell noted the critical role communication played in the operation.

“It’s essential for anyone heading out on the water to have two forms of communication. This could be a mobile phone, an Epirb, or a VHF radio,” he advised.

Bryan Black, a life member of the Whangamatā Surf Life Saving Club, owned the helicopter that assisted rescuers.

“When I saw the situation developing, I said to the constable on the beach ‘I’ll take my chopper, the wind is so strong, we can’t waste time’.

“We had our IRB out there, and it was really well-co-ordinated. The constable said, ‘Yes go for it, mate’ so away we went.”

Whangamatā Surf Life Saving Club are needing help to raise $400,000 to complete the rebuild of the clubrooms.

Black said the Coastguard interface with Surf Life Saving was well-organised.

“Those people in the kayaks were motoring. My indicator was reading 35 knots out there; that’s about 38 mile an hour [60km/h],” said Black.

“A kayak at 1000 feet is just a little spot. Fortunately, the guy in the kayak – he couldn’t speak to me, but he could text me to say whether I needed to come a little south or north. And then we found him. I was able to get through to the police constable on the beach, and with his mobile he called the coastguard and gave directions.”

“By the time they got the first person, the Coastguard Air Patrol arrived. It was about an hour into the search,” Black said.

A police spokesperson said the three kayakers were separated by currents and located “one nautical mile away from each other, and over five nautical miles offshore”.

“Trying to find the blinking kayaks in deeper sea, especially with the big chop there, they’re very lucky, those kids,” said Black.

“They had life jackets on, had reasonably good clothing, although I understand they had a bit of hypothermia. They were out there on the water for almost three hours.”

Gibbons-Campbell too expressed relief at their safe recovery, noting that all individuals were wearing life jackets and wetsuits, which significantly contributed to their survival.

“They were cold and tired but lucky to have made it back,” he said.

Gibbons-Campbell took the opportunity to remind the public about the unpredictable nature of coastal conditions.

“People often underestimate how quickly the weather can change. Today’s incident reinforces the need for everyone to check forecasts before going out and to prioritise safety measures.”

Gibbons-Campbell said the Whangamatā Surf Life Saving Club was operating out of temporary facilities containers while trying to fundraise $400,000 for clubroom renovations.

“We’re rebuilding our clubrooms, and they won’t be finished in time. Aaron Powell, who owns Just Sheds, has donated portacoms for our patrol and first aid, alongside sea containers for our lifesaving sports, right through until February.“

He said the clubrooms were community facilities used by other groups.

Most eastern region clubs were preparing for Labour Weekend patrols and Gibbons-Campbell encouraged people to check the Safe Swim website for patrol dates.

Police ask anyone planning to go out on the water to wear a lifejacket and check forecasts in advance, including when boating, kayaking, or paddleboarding.

“[On Saturday] high winds were forecast, which likely contributed to the incident,” said police.

Whenuakura / Donut Island, lies about 600m off the coast of Whangamatā in the Coromandel Peninsula.

The island features a secluded turquoise lagoon, surrounded by native fauna and volcanic cliff rock. Due to its Wild Life Sanctuary status, visitors are to stay in the water, ideally on kayaks.

- SunLive