One of Rotorua’s iconic tourist attractions was a popular destination for those celebrating the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi in 1840.

Te Puia New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute saw about 2000 people visit the site today.

The event was bustling with korero (conversation) and celebration of cultural traditions.

The day comes as Act party leader David Seymour - the alleged architect of the Treaty Principles Bill which is aimed to redefine the Treaty’s principles - has prompted a series of protests across the nation.

Te Puia eventgoer Carolyn Cross said she was attending the event with her children and grandchildren for a “family day” and to celebrate history.

“[Waitangi Day] is our history and it’s our future.”

Te Puia had a range of traditional Māori activities for the public to try including taonga stores, carving, poi and haka lessons and a culture show inside the wharenui.

Rotorua woman Michelle Pairama said she was celebrating Waitangi Day as a “whānau day” with her sister and children.

”It brings everyone together. Everyone’s laughing.”

Te Puia New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute general manager Eraia Kiel. Photo / Michaela Pointon

A culture which ‘transcends boundaries’

Te Puia New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute general manager Eraia Kiel said today was about Māori culture.

“Our culture, it transcends boundaries and brings people together.”

Kiel said today was about “the bringing together of cultures and celebrating who we are as a country...as one people.”

He believed political tensions due to the Treaty Principles Bill across the nation was a “good thing” as he believed it had “woken the nation up” on “what’s important to celebrate.

“I think people are a lot more aware of the significance of Waitangi now with the recent political views and everything...shared all over the country.”

A traditional Māori culture show at Te Puia's whare nui on its marae on Waitangi Day. Photo / Michaela Pointon

He said both Te Tiriti o Waitangi and He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni (the Declaration of Independence, signed in 1835) were today recognised as an important part of New Zealand’s history.

“Not many people know that the declaration was signed in 1835. It’s actually brought it to the forefront which I think is positive. The more we learn about our history, the better.

“We’re a very unique country and we have an extremely unique culture to share with the world.”

Te Puia kōtihi rēnia cultural manager Grace Hiini (left) and her daughter Arana Hiini (right). Photo / Michaela Pointon

Korero about traditional poi dance

Te Puia kōtihi rēnia cultural manager Grace Hiini said today’s event “enables us to keep our culture alive.

“We’re just a very small part of a very long, precious living legacy here at Te Puia.

“By sharing our culture with our own people, educating our own people and sharing our culture with people from all parts of the world. This enables us to keep our culture alive.”

Hiini said her hope was “our children and our grandchildren will be here singing songs and doing the same dances to our visitors”.

Hiini, alongside other dancers, was teaching visitors the traditional actions of the haka, poi and tītī tōrea, a traditional short stick game.

“In the Maori culture, we’re heavily influenced by our environment. Our poi is used to depict light patterns of some of our smaller birds and insects, also our larger birds such as the kotuku or the white heron.

“We also use our poi to depict the waves, the currents, the oceans, the wind and in this area in our beautiful geothermal valley of Te Whakarewarewa, in particular, our geysers and our mud.

“So just like our action song, the poi tells a very beautiful story.”

Traditional poi dance lessons at Te Puia Rotorua. Performer, Arana Hiini, 15 (right). Photo / Michaela Pointon

Hiini said this year’s Waitangi Day was “very important.

“I think it’s very important for all New Zealanders, not just Māori, all New Zealanders to understand the importance of the treaty and of Waitangi Day so that we can all become educated and knowledgeable.

“It’s very important to understand how we came to be as a people today so that we know exactly where we’re heading to in the future.”

Event performer, Arana Hiini, 15, said “it’s special to keep our culture alive and it’s an honour for me to be able to be a part of this so young”.

Her vision for the future of Aotearoa was “that more Māori that are embracing their culture”.

Te Puia carver Tony Thompson carving a traditional Māori toi whakairo designed by student Kingi Aupouri. Photo / Michaela Pointon

Carving on display

Te Puia carver Tony Thompson carved a traditional Māori toi whakairo designed by student Kingi Aupouri, ready to be sold at Te Puia.

A toi whakairo tells the stories of ancestors, history and the future of a iwi (tribe) or whānau (family).

Typically a toi whakairo carving would be placed on a marae sometimes at the wharenui or wharekai (dining hall).

“I love the fact of how it speaks about today’s issues, you know, especially today [Waitangi Day],” Thompson said.

Thompson has been a carver since 1990 and has been involved in Waitangi Day events at Te Puia ever since.

He said this year’s Waitangi Day was significant because “people are listening”.

“It’s always an important day.”

