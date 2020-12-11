Website of the Year

Rotorua tourism operators gear up for bumper summer, invest thousands of dollars

After a nine month hiatus, Whakarewarewa Village has reopened in time for summer with a new attraction, taking visitors on self-guided walks through geothermal trails never before seen by the public. General manager Mike Gibbons with Legacy Guide Christina Gardiner "Aunty Chrissie"
Stephanie Arthur-Worsop
Stephanie Arthur-Worsop is the Rotorua Daily Post's News Director

Some tourism operators in Rotorua are launching new products and investing thousands into their business as they gear up for what's anticipated to be the "best summer in seven years".

Rotorua's tourism sector was

