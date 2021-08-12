Rotorua Tough Guy and Gal events bringing muddy and obstacle-ridden challenges

Slippery and wet conditions have participants laughing. Photo / Event Promotions

Does tackling obstacles and wading through mud sound like a challenge you're willing to take on?

A range of Tough Guy and Gal events will be held at Lakes Ranch in Rotorua next week.

Event Promotions director Murray Fleming says Tough Guy and Gal is an extreme cross country run with army-type obstacles and mud sections.

"What's really cool is it gets a lot of people outside their comfort zone."

He says many entrants get creative and dress for the occasion and have a great time with it.

The Junior event for Years 3 to 7 is on Wednesday/Thursday with about 1000 children taking part.

The secondary school event is next Friday - students can run to achieve NZQA credits and there is about 1100 getting involved.

Then, next Saturday is the New Zealand Championships. Competitors who have made the podium at some of the adult events around the country can come and take each other on.

Also next Saturday is the Loaded Tough Guy and Gal Challenge for adults with 1500 people lining up so far, along with a new event - Glow Lab Tough Gal Team Challenge.

Tough Guy and Gal participants brave the muddy conditions. Photo / Event Promotions

This event is where teams of three women can do the course together.

Murray says they are in their 17th year of hosting Tough Guy and Gal events.

"The first year we started this in New Zealand we had one race in Rotorua and had 470 people in it. Now in year 17, after the Rotorua events, we would have attracted about 23,000 people so it's been really great."

He says last year had been a disaster for their events due to Covid-19, so they were feeling lucky to be able to hold events again.

For full event details and entry prices, go to www.eventpromotions.co.nz. Entry is still available online and people can enter at Lakes Ranch on the day.