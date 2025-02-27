“Throughout 2025, we will start to transition our Waipā operations to our Mokoia Campus, consolidating our Rotorua property portfolio to one campus.
“We understand this may cause unease but we are committed to supporting affected kaimahi and ākonga [students] to make this a smooth transition.”
Toi Ohomai confirmed there were no expected job losses from the campus closure.
“Our focus remains on providing high-quality vocational education and training. Moving these courses to our Mokoia campus will not only add to the vibrancy of this campus but will increase access to the full range of support services for our ākonga.”
Hewitson said it had 34 ākonga at Waipā. Courses would transition to Mokoia “at appropriate times throughout the year”.
This was in addition to the 48 students enrolled in the wood manufacturing and saw doctoring block courses.
Affected courses included wood manufacturing and saw doctoring, which would still be delivered at Waipā this year until Competenz began delivering the on-the-job training from 2026, Hewitson said.
“We will also be teaching out the current diploma in forest management (level six), however, we acknowledge the importance of this qualification for industry and work is under way to explore alternative delivery modes.”
Enrolled students would finish the course but new enrolments would not be accepted, he said.
Hewitson said an external provider was leasing some Waipā campus buildings.