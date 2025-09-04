Advertisement
Rotorua teen’s crash death after Rhythm & Vines: Family urges action on fatigue

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

Jade Richards died in a crash on her way home from Rhythm & Vines. Photo / Supplied

The family of a Rotorua teen killed in a crash on her way home from Rhythm & Vines says music festivals need to do more to try to prevent young concertgoers from driving home tired.

A festival spokesperson says the grounds stay open to give people time to recover, and

