Kōiwi said they did a range of tests. The next day, they were sent to Starship Hospital in Auckland and given the bad news - Tai had cancer and it was serious.
Further tests confirmed she suffered a rare bone cancer called osteosarcoma, which had metastasised (spread) to her lungs.
Specialists told them Tai’s cancer was so rare, it was unlikely any doctor would have known.
“As a whānau we always knew there was no one to blame. Cancer is no one’s fault and we needed to band together and be solution-focused.”
The battle began
Tai started chemotherapy and her hair fell out straight away.
After six weeks, results showed limited success.
Kōiwhi said she made the difficult decision to allow doctors to amputate Tai’s arm - the primary source of the cancer - to prolong her life.
Kōiwi said it was one of the most challenging moments in the family’s lives.
“We went from what we thought was a beautiful, perfect life raising children, having them in sports, having them at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Koutu and, within a space of a day, our whole world changed.”
Kōiwi, who was working as a communications specialist for Te Arawa Lakes Trust at the time, said she put her grief to one side and put her journalism training to use by focusing on researching cancer and medicines.
The whānau were told Tai had about two weeks to live.
It hit Tai very hard.
But Kōiwi didn’t cry because she said she had new hope.
The rongoā journey
Just days before Tai’s hospital admission, Kōiwi said she was contacted by someone confidentially who had seen Tai’s story online.
Kōiwi said they offered rongoā - traditional indigenous plant-based healing.
Te Whatu Ora Health NZ describes rongoā Māori as a holistic and cultural healing practice that incorporates deep, personal connections with the natural environment. Tino rangatiratanga over rongoā is guaranteed under Te Tiriti o Waitangi.