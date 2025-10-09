Her mother, Heeni Te Mate Kōiwi, said given her daughter’s daily training schedule, it wasn’t unusual when a doctor diagnosed Tai’s sore and stiff right arm as an overuse injury in November 2023.

Janie Taiiringa-Roimata Bennett was an age group representative baskeballer before she was diagnosed with cancer. Photo / Supplied

They realised something serious was wrong when her arm instantly swelled after a fall less than two months later, while holidaying with extended family in Kaitaia.

Tai flew home to Rotorua and her parents took her to Rotorua Hospital.

Kōiwi said they did a range of tests. The next day, they were sent to Starship Hospital in Auckland and given the bad news - Tai had cancer and it was serious.

Further tests confirmed she suffered a rare bone cancer called osteosarcoma, which had metastasised (spread) to her lungs.

Specialists told them Tai’s cancer was so rare, it was unlikely any doctor would have known.

“As a whānau we always knew there was no one to blame. Cancer is no one’s fault and we needed to band together and be solution-focused.”

The battle began

Tai started chemotherapy and her hair fell out straight away.

After six weeks, results showed limited success.

Kōiwhi said she made the difficult decision to allow doctors to amputate Tai’s arm - the primary source of the cancer - to prolong her life.

Kōiwi said it was one of the most challenging moments in the family’s lives.

Tai Bennett, 15, was diagnosed in January 2024 with aggressive bone cancer that spread to her lungs. Photo / Supplied

“We went from what we thought was a beautiful, perfect life raising children, having them in sports, having them at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Koutu and, within a space of a day, our whole world changed.”

Kōiwi, who was working as a communications specialist for Te Arawa Lakes Trust at the time, said she put her grief to one side and put her journalism training to use by focusing on researching cancer and medicines.

Tai’s arm was amputated in March last year and the following months saw more chemotherapy and surgery.

Doctors were able to take 14 of the 16 cancer spots from her lungs. The other two could not be removed because they were on critical blood vessels.

While she recovered from surgery, she couldn’t be on chemotherapy and, during that time, her cancer grew.

Tai with her sister, Tapaeorangi Brown, 10, and mother, Heeni Te Mate Kōiwi. Photo / Supplied

They received approval to use a trial drug called Regorafenib, aiming to slow the cancer’s growth.

It worked for some months but, on September 20 this year, Tai’s left lung collapsed and she was admitted to Rotorua Hospital.

“By September 21, we were told this was it. This is a progression of her aggressive cancer and there is nothing they can do.”

The whānau were told Tai had about two weeks to live.

It hit Tai very hard.

But Kōiwi didn’t cry because she said she had new hope.

The rongoā journey

Just days before Tai’s hospital admission, Kōiwi said she was contacted by someone confidentially who had seen Tai’s story online.

Kōiwi said they offered rongoā - traditional indigenous plant-based healing.

Te Whatu Ora Health NZ describes rongoā Māori as a holistic and cultural healing practice that incorporates deep, personal connections with the natural environment. Tino rangatiratanga over rongoā is guaranteed under Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Kōiwi said their doctors were supportive because they had run out of options.

She saw it as a sign.

“International experts found me online and wanted to help.”

Kōiwi said the alternative medicine involved plant-based food and other practices, including prayer.

While she admitted it “sounded crazy”, she believed the rongoā was working.

A stream of friends and family attended their home every night for the past two weeks to hold prayer sessions and sing songs.

“She can walk and talk. Her lung is healed. She is breathing freely without oxygen … From a collapsed lung gasping for breath on day one to walking and talking freely with no pain.”

Kōiwi said it was her job as a mother to keep her daughter alive and she was focused on doing what she could to make that happen.

Tai, sister Puhikura Bennett-Brown (back top), cousin Haunui Kohu and sister Tapaeorangi Brown with the card from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Koutu. Photo / Supplied

She has set up a foundation as a registered charitable trust that will collect funds for not only Tai’s rongoā but others receiving the traditional treatment as well.

This week, nearly 100 people took part in a fundraising hīkoi for Tai’s whānau and on Wednesday they were invited to her school to receive a donation of more than $2000 raised by the children.

Kōiwi said they had no choice but to believe.

“She will live a normal life. Someone bigger and greater than us has given her this gift of living.”

