On The Up: Rongoā Māori massage practitioners inspired by international success

James Pocock
By
Chief Reporter, Gisborne Herald·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Tairāwhiti kai mirimiri Tui Milner returned from a successful overseas event with Ngā Whare Oranga O Te Kura Atuatiratanga and now wants to bring the benefits to her home region. Photo / James Pocock

A group of rongoā Māori practitioners already have their eyes on the next steps to elevate their vocation and Aotearoa’s place on the world stage after returning from a successful international competition debut.

Ngā Whare Oranga O Te Kura Atuatiratanga travelled to the World Championship in in Copenhagen, Denmark, in late June.

