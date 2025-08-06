Tairāwhiti kai mirimiri Tui Milner returned from a successful overseas event with Ngā Whare Oranga O Te Kura Atuatiratanga and now wants to bring the benefits to her home region. Photo / James Pocock
A group of rongoā Māori practitioners already have their eyes on the next steps to elevate their vocation and Aotearoa’s place on the world stage after returning from a successful international competition debut.
“That is the power of karakia. That is what this team has that makes us different from others out there.”
Milner said there was a demand for the kaimirimiri to return overseas to work in Europe and elsewhere.
“We had many people come up to us asking if we wanted to go on their tables and the reverse, because they wanted to experience it after seeing it and hearing different countries talking about it,” she said.
“We haven’t had that before, where our Te Ao Māori mirimiri, romiromi and all of those beautiful crafts of wellness, our rongoā, have been recognised to that degree.
“We had little rongoā packs we brought with us, beautifully done up. On the first day, they were gone in 10 minutes. People who want our rongoā in their high-end day spas, in their beauty centres, in their hotels, because they could see the products working for them.”
Milner encouraged other wellness services in NZ to get involved in the World Wellness Weekend alongside Te Kura Atuatiratanga.
She said the aim was to elevate the country, its people and its wellness spaces.
“My kōrero is this: Come. The world wants to know what NZ can do. This is not a time to be whakama. We are strong in this, and this is our kaupapa.”
Milner said they were making a bid over the next two years to bring the World Championship in Massage to NZ for 2027.