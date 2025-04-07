A toddler died after her parents left her in a hot car overnight following a Fourth of July party in Florida. Photo / 123RF
A teen who impersonated a police officer while questioning Rotorua Hospital staff is known by police as an “emergency services chaser”.
Joshua Stuart Avery made inquiries about a hospital staff member while dressed similarly to a police officer, driving a former undercover police car, parked in a police car park and carrying a police notebook.
He said Avery was not purposely trying to be in police uniform or wearing an exact police uniform.
Sabori opposed a media application for a photograph in court and access to the summary of facts, saying publicity around Avery’s case could impact his job prospects as he was currently suspended from his airport role pending the outcome of the court case.
Sabori argued the gravity of offending was low and the matter was not in the public interest.
Judge Singh disagreed, saying court hearings were open to the public and the media were the eyes and ears of the public when there was a matter of public interest.
“The general practice has been to allow media to have access to information, which they need to report accurately.”
Judge Singh said in some cases he would accept that argument, but in this case, he said Avery was himself prominent in social media.
Sabori said his client’s interest in following police callouts was a hobby.
Judge Singh declined the application to take Avery’s photograph in court but allowed the summary to be released, saying it wasn’t likely to make his employability worse, given his employers already knew he had been charged.
He said it was in the public interest for the media to report the case as the public should be aware of people posing as police officers.
“Public interest outweighs the opposition to the media’s application.”
Avery will be sentenced in the Tokoroa District Court on May 28.