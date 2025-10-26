Rotorua Multicultural Council president Margriet Theron said the course was helping to build stronger relationships between Māori and migrants in Rotorua.

“We have done that in the past through visits to marae and waka trips on Lake Rotorua. Teaching migrants their pepeha so that they can introduce themselves in te reo at meetings and asking them to give talks about Te Arawa heroes supports their successful settlement in our city.”

Theron said that, by the end of the course, they would all know about important Te Arawa figures such as Sir Howard Morrison, Maggie Papakura and Inez Kingi, and understand the history behind Māori street names such as Arawa and Haupapa.

“We are grateful for the contribution made to the course by Dr Anaha Hiini of Kōtihi Reo Consultants, who guided the students through the preparation of their pepeha.”

Students also forged friendships, built confidence, and strengthened their connection to local migrant support services through the Rotorua Multicultural Council.

Speech NZ executive officer Helena Coulton said the success of the pilot proved combining English language learning with local Māori culture was “a model worth expanding”.

“By engaging migrants in local mātauranga [knowledge], we are empowering them with a deeper sense of belonging and connection to the whenua, while equipping them with the skills and confidence to add their own voices to the fabric of their communities.

“We’re already exploring how this model could be adapted for other regions, each rooted in their local iwi and stories.”

Funding for the course was provided by Immigration New Zealand via Te Tatau o Te Arawa, with scholarships from the Geyser Community Foundation covering student examination fees.

Organisers hoped to secure future funding to offer the course again, building on the strong success of this first intake.