Papakura died in 1930, just weeks before she was due to present her thesis.

Saturday’s graduation ceremony took place at the Sheldonian Theatre, where the university’s vice-chancellor, Professor Irene Tracey, presented Papakura’s degree certificate to her relative, June Northcroft Grant.

This was followed by a ceremony at the Oxford University Museum of Natural History – the site of the inaugural Mākereti Papakura Lecture in 2022.

The ceremony featured a kāranga [welcome call] welcoming their spirits and whānau and a haka pōhiri, as well as speeches and musical performances from representatives of Papakura’s iwi, Tūhourangi.

Speaking on behalf of Papakura’s descendants, Grant said Papakura had been “a legend in our family” for more than 100 years.

“We learned about her prowess as a guide, an entrepreneur, an entertainer, an astute businesswoman and an academic scholar when our parents and grandparents talked about her and their memories of her,” Grant said in the statement.

A portrait photograph of Mākereti Papakura in formal academic dress, believed to have been taken around the time of her matriculation to Oxford University in 1927, from a private collection.

Grant said their family had been telling Papakura’s story over many decades, and talking about her thesis, The Old-Time Māori.

“We never imagined that her work would be lauded and acknowledged.

“We, the Ihaia whanau of Ngāti Wāhiao, are humbled by the recognition and conferment of this great honour from Oxford University and all those individuals who were instrumental in making this happen.”

With the agreement of Papakura’s family, her friend – Rhodes Scholar and fellow Oxford anthropologist T.K. Penniman – posthumously published The Old-Time Māori as a book.

It became the first ethnographic study published by a Māori author and was recognised as such by the New Zealand Royal Society.

The graduation ceremony comes two days after a ceremony gifting a century-old pou originating in Rotorua and taken to Britain by Papakura in 1924.

Te Arawa delegates attended Thursday’s London ceremony gifting the pou to the British Council.