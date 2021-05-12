Rotorua swimmers produce 16 top 10 finishes at National Age Group Championships

The Swim Rotorua girls' relay team. Photo / Supplied

Eight Swim Rotorua members went to the 2021 Aon New Zealand Age Group Swimming Championships, returning with one bronze and 15 other top 10 finishes.

The event, held in Wellington from April 19 to 23, attracted more than 450 of the top age group swimmers in New Zealand, aged 13 to 16.

Swim Rotorua head coach Aidan Withington said most of the team were younger and were competing for the first time at a national event.

"This was a great experience for the team," he said.

"All of them set new personal best times and had huge growth as athletes and people.

"It has been a difficult year and it was a challenge to find events leading into the meet to get the qualifying standards."

Nina De Coster, 13, had some gutsy swims achieving fifth in the 1500m and 800m freestyle, eighth in the 400m freestyle, and 10th in the 200m freestyle.

Karolina Joyce, 13, gained some much need experience and was fifth in the 400m freestyle, sixth in the 1500m freestyle, eighth in the 100m and 200m freestyle and 10th in the 800m freestyle.

Ava Tremain, 13, had outstanding performances and achieved fourth in the 200m freestyle, fifth in the 800m freestyle, and eighth in the 400m individual medley.

Mikulash Joyce, 14, went from strength to strength as each day passed, and achieved bronze in the 50m breaststroke on the last day. He also achieved eighth in the 200m breaststroke.

Joe De Coster, 16, had impressive swims, setting great personal best times, coming fifth in the 200m butterfly and 10th in the 50m butterfly.

Joe swam the 200m butterfly for the first time after the Covid-19 lockdown last year, and to be fifth in New Zealand after less than a year is an achievement in itself.

Samuel Trass, Dion Wright, and Lina Stalhut also attended.