Rotorua students urged to apply For $100k scholarship fund

Dillon Scholarship recipient Olena Smyth. Photo / Supplied

Applications open next week for BayTrust's $100,000 Dillon Scholarship fund which can help Rotorua students with significant physical or intellectual disabilities pursue tertiary study in 2022.

Former Rotorua Lakes High School prefect Olena Smyth, 22, is studying a BA in Te Reo Māori and anthropology at the University of Waikato and hopes to one day become a lecturer herself despite suffering from cerebral palsy and being confined to a wheelchair.

She is one of three Rotorua students to have received a Dillon Scholarship this year and says the "wonderful opportunity" helped her immensely.

"It allowed me to buy a new laptop this year because the one I had just didn't have enough storage, especially if I'm going on to study a master's degree," she said.

"It's also helped pay for my halls of residence which is expensive. Staying there has been great for my independence. They have a wheelchair-accessible bathroom, and it just makes things really easy for me because there's not many other accommodation options in Hamilton that are suitable."

Covid saw Smyth spend more time at home in Rotorua this year, studying her papers online because her compromised immune system. She urged other students to ignore any stigma they might feel about their disability and ask for financial help.

"Don't be afraid to reach out and apply for the Dillon Scholarship. The benefits that you get from it are just amazing. Why not take up the different opportunities offered to you?

Dillon Scholarship recipient Olena Smyth. Photo / Supplied

"It's really helped me to make sure that I can actually achieve what I need to at university. Without these kind of scholarships being available, it would be very hard to keep going and trying to do my best."

The unique annual scholarship fund has awarded a total of $1.93m to more than 500 Bay of Plenty students since it first began in 1990 and is the only one of its kind in New Zealand.

It's designed to level the playing field as students with disabilities often face additional study costs compared to their able-bodied peers. It also allows recipients to concentrate on studying rather than having to work part-time or worrying about how to make ends meet, and helps pay for things like medical bills, learning aides, special equipment and transport.

There is no age restriction and those eligible may receive up to $5000 per year for a maximum of five years to help them obtain tertiary qualifications.

BayTrust chief executive Alastair Rhodes said Olena's story was an inspirational reminder why eligible Rotorua students should apply for the Dillon scholarship if they needed extra support.

"Our first scholarships in 1990 awarded a total of $1800. We're now approaching the $2m mark and it's always inspiring to hear the aspirations of students with significant disabilities.

"The challenges they have to overcome just to get to class each day are incredible and BayTrust is fortunate to be able to support them in this way."

Dillon Scholarship funds can help pay for any costs reasonably associated with tertiary study and can include course fees, books, computers and living costs.

"The beauty of this scholarship is there are no boundaries around it," Rhodes said.

"The recipients can choose to use the money for whatever they need. I hope it continues well into the future and keep the original spirit of helping people with significant disabilities.

"It's something we have right here in the Bay of Plenty that doesn't exist anywhere else in New Zealand which is pretty special."

BayTrust will consider applications from students whose home base is within the Bay of Plenty, and who are applying to study at university, polytechnic or other New Zealand-based institutions in a course recognised by NZQA or equivalent.

Applications for the Dillon Scholarship open on November 1 and will close on January 14 for the 2022 academic year.

Bay of Plenty students who have a medically-recognised significant disability can apply on-line by clicking here or phoning BayTrust on 0800 654 546.