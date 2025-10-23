Advertisement
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua strike: Nurse says doctor collapsed ‘mid-procedure’ after six hours with no break

Megan Wilson
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

Mega strike at Rotorua's Village Green.

A Rotorua Hospital doctor collapsed “mid-procedure” because they had not had a break in six hours, a striking nurse claims.

Hundreds of nurses, teachers and other healthcare workers were striking at Rotorua’s Village Green yesterday as they joined up to 100,000 people nationally in the largest labour action in 40

