Police have named the person who died in a crash on State Highway 5 south of Rotorua.

They were Kiefer Bryers, 27, of Koutu.

The crash happened about 5am on March 31 near the intersection with Waipa State Mill Rd.

Inquiries into the crash are ongoing, police said in a statement today.

They were one of seven people who died on New Zealand roads over Easter weekend. It was the highest toll since 2021, when seven people were killed.

A 45-year-old woman also suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Second fatal crash in the area in two days

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 5 at Tapapa, the second fatal crash in the area in two days.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash about 6am on Thursday and the highway was closed for several hours.

One person was injured and later died in hospital, police said in a statement today.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage of a silver Ford Ranger ute and a green Toyota Vitz travelling along SH5 around 6am.

Contact police by calling 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz, using “Update Report”, and reference file number 240404/9924.

It was the second fatal crash in the area in two days after one person died in a crash on Somerville Rd, near Okoroire Rd on Wednesday night.