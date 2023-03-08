Rotorua sports facilities and destinations have had bustling week with Apes Games

FENZ BOP versus New South Wales in a game of hockey during the Apes Games - Oriwa Hepi fights through the opposition. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua’s sports fields, facilities and destinations have been bustling this week, with the Australasian Police and Emergency Services Games bringing plenty of action and fun to the city.

Competitors at the Apes Games have included staff from police, fire, Customs, ambulance, Corrections, surf lifesaving and primary industries. The games include about 50 sports.

Of the almost 3000 competitors, nearly 1100 are international visitors, including from Australia, New Caledonia and the Cook Islands.

“It’s gone really well and we’ve had lots of great feedback from many people,” says director Dave Gallagher.

He says highlights have including seeing the camaraderie throughout the week and participants’ willingness to help other teams and individuals.

“And lots of happy, smiley people - everyone seems to be having a great time.

“Another highlight has been the wonderful support we have had from our close to 400 volunteers. Most are local people and they have been fantastic.”

The games’ closing ceremony will be at the Energy Events Centre on Friday nigth and will include the final prizegiving, awarding the Games trophies -The Australia New Zealand Police Games Federation Trophy and the Emergency Services Shield, and the handing over of the federation flag to Tasmania, the next Games host.

Dave says the games have also been raising money for the Graeme Dingle Foundation, and there will be a cheque presentation at the closing ceremony.

He thanks staff members Michelle Chapman and Graham Perks for their wonderful work on the event.

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell says it was delightful to welcome hard-working first responders to Rotorua. for the Australasian Police and Emergency Services Games (APES) Opening Ceremony, which began with a parade of participants last Friday.

“It’s fantastic that after all of the challenges they’ve faced lately that they can take time to enjoy a week of participating in sport and visiting our great destination.”

She says Rotorua has a lot to offer, and hosting this significant event shows that Rotorua is back open for business.

“Any event that attracts national and international visitors is welcome support for our local economy.

“It’s a real boost for Rotorua to host events like this that also support our hospitality and tourism industry, we’re loving being busy again.”

She says Rotorua has a wide range of great sporting facilities to cater to the more than 50 types of sports that are being played in the games.

“Participants have dedicated so much of their lives to serving and caring for their communities, so it’s nice to show them the manaakitanga [hospitality, kindness] that Rotorua is well known for.”

The Apes Games is about building camaraderie and promoting a healthy lifestyle through participation in sport while heightening the public’s awareness of police and emergency services.

The games are held every second year at a new location.





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air



