Rotorua set to become the international epicentre of activity for volcanologists

Pohutu Geyser playing, Whakarewarewa geothermal field, Rotorua. Photo / Lloyd Homer

There is the chance to plumb the depths of volcanoes and earth sciences next week when hundreds of volcanologists and earth scientists from around the world meet in Rotorua for the IAVCEI Scientific Assembly.

Sponsored by GNS Science and Toka Tū Ake EQC, and hosted by the University of Waikato, the Assembly has more than 900 scientists from 41 countries attending.

Attendees will engage in five days (January 30 to February 3) of seminars, workshops and field trips, with many additional field trips happening over the weekends before and after the conference.

The public is encouraged to come along to Volcanofest on Thursday to meet globally-renowned volcanology experts, and learn about volcanoes and seismic activity in New Zealand and around the world.

Co-convenor and senior lecturer in Earth Sciences at University of Waikato, Dr Adrian Pittari, says it is a chance for the community to learn more about science that they see and live with every day.

“Volcano Fest is a unique opportunity for children, parents and the entire community to learn and interact with the science and the scientists.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire and our communities need to be aware of volcanology and prepared for volcanic hazards. This conference will include a lot of the latest local and international research on volcanoes and volcanic eruptions.”

The Volcanofest on Thursday, February 2 is from 10am to 4.30pm at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre. It will include a volcano art and photography exhibition (all day), volcano experiments and game demonstrations (morning), Ask a volcanologist a question panel (10.45am to 12pm), and meet a volcanologist - suitable for kids and families (2.15pm to 3.30pm).

The caldera, with Mokoia Island (a small rhyolitic lava dome) and Lake Rotoiti in the distance. Photo / Dougal Townsend





Graham Leonard, Principal Scientist at GNS Science Te Pū Ao and co-convenor, says hosting this assembly is a rare opportunity, as it is held once every four years. The last time it was held in New Zealand was in 1986.

“It showcases New Zealand’s volcanic research by our universities and agencies like GNS, to the world.

“We’ve got almost 1000 people coming, which shows how much interest there is in our volcanoes and environment here in New Zealand and Rotorua.

“The scientists are very excited about coming here to see the volcanoes and the beauty of the area.”

Graham is helping to lead the conference for the New Zealand committee. He will be giving talks and helping with field trips.

“We hold field trips for the attendees before, during and after the conference, so they can see lots of different aspects and parts of geothermal places around areas such as Rotorua, Taupō and Tongariro.

“We are really excited to be welcoming international visitors after being cut off from the world for a couple years.”

He says he is particularly looking forward to the VolcanoFest on Thursday, as part of this conference is about connecting with the local community and inspiring enquiring minds.

“For the people living in the Bay of Plenty and Waikato areas, volcanoes are part of their home and very special, so we are really pleased to talk about the science and help people understand volcanoes more.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to learn more and have fun with some of the experiments and activities. It is a chance to learn about the things we get from volcanoes as well as staying safe around them.”

- For more information, go to confer.eventsair.com/iavcei2023.















