Eliza Stickings, 70, has been volunteering at the Salvation Army Family Store in Rotorua going on three years. Photo / Andrew Warner

After farewelling a number of treasured volunteers, the Rotorua Salvation Army has lost 100 hours of volunteer contribution at its Family Store.

It is putting the call out for those who would be able and keen to volunteer, an activity which volunteer Eliza Stickings, 70, highly recommends.

Hana Seddon, Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer, says their local Family Store has farewelled a number of great volunteers that were with it until the beginning of this year.

"Between them we've lost 100 hours of volunteer contribution every week.

"People have left for lots of reasons, including moving away, moving into paid employment and for health or whānau reasons."

She says with the rising cost of living volunteering isn't an option for everyone, so they have not had as many people offering support as they used to.

"We've also only really needed to rely on word-of-mouth to find new volunteers, but we know there are probably a whole lot of people in the community who would love to help, but didn't know we need them."

Eliza Stickings says she has been volunteering at the Family Store in Rotorua going on three years.

She currently volunteers at the store six days a week, starting at 8.30am and finishing by 2.30pm.

She's a jack of all trades, doing tasks such as sorting clothes, taking things out into the shop and everything else to do with the store (apart from the register).

"I've never looked back and never regretted it."

When asked what made volunteering there so enjoyable, she said it was the staff.

"Our managers and all the bosses are so fantastic and we all get on so well. You can go to them with any problems."

Eliza says there is a family feel and they celebrate special things such as birthdays. Eliza recently turned 70, and staff had been part of the celebrations.

"I would encourage people to volunteer. We really need more volunteers and we have so much fun here."

Eliza Stickings enjoys her volunteer work at the Rotorua Salvation Army Family Store. Photo / Andrew Warner

She says it is a great place for people who may be more introverted to learn how to mix well with people, as well as for solo mothers with children at school who want something else to do during the day.

Eliza says it is fun but also hard work with loads of donations coming through every day, and that you do have to be fairly fit.

Hana Seddon says volunteering is a great community-building activity, and a way to get out of the house and meet other people while paying it forward.

"Having volunteering on your CV is viewed really positively by potential employers, especially for those who are trying to make their way (back) into the workforce."

The Salvation Army has had a presence in Rotorua's community since the 1890s with the mission to care for people and see lives transformed.

The Family Store helps to fund that mission, and allows the Salvation Army to work more intentionally in the community and get support to those who really need it, Hana says.

"From the good-quality donations we receive, we are able to provide some great bargains which is helpful at a time like this.

"We also give environmentally-friendly and affordable alternatives for shoppers. The fashion industry is the second largest polluter of the environment, so buying second-hand reduces that impact.

"Knowing that your money isn't simply lining the pockets of the already wealthy, but is actually making a difference to someone is also a great incentive for shopping with us."

She says volunteers are an important part in all they do, and are very much a part of the Salvation Army's mission to Rotorua's community.

Those who are interested in volunteering at Rotorua's Salvation Army Family Store can drop into the store and ask for Family Store team leader Leonie Nickson, or call her on (07) 348 4586. People can also send an email enquiry to leonie.nickson@salvationarmy.org.nz.