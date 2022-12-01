The Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank have a number of items they would love to receive more of. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank have a number of items they would love to receive more of. Photo / Andrew Warner

As the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal approaches the halfway mark, there are a number of items on the Rotorua Salvation Army foodbank’s wishlist.

Foodbank co-ordinator Cory Lester says essentials the foodbank needs more of include noodles, milk powder, flour of any kind, and tins of canned fish.

He says they also had someone come in recently looking for deodorant, which was an item they rarely had coming through.

“Shampoo and conditioner are also items that always go out really quickly.”

Cory says people always enjoy chocolate and biscuits, and that they were a nice treat to receive.

He says the foodbank does not currently have any festive treats such as Christmas puddings or mince pies.

“But as we get closer to Christmas we will see them start to come in. These are always nice around Christmas time.”

Cory says the foodbank would also love to receive any fresh fruit and vegetables at the Salvation Army office.

“That’s something we are trying to develop some regular deliveries of. It would be magnificent if anyone has any to donate.”

And how about items that they already have plenty of?

“Cans of spaghetti, baked beans, fruit and tomatoes - we’ve got those for Africa. We also have tonnes of pasta and chickpeas.”

Latest figures show that within the first 10 months of this year, the Salvation Army provided kai to the value of $87,000 to those in need, compared to $46,000 in 2019 prior to Covid — a rise of about 89 per cent.

The Rotorua Salvation Army provided 300 Christmas hampers last year, and aims to do the same again this year.

Last year’s appeal saw the total value of donations come in at $65,792.10. The value was an almost even split of goods and money.

Another Fill the Bus event will take place on Wednesday. The bus will travel around the city so locals can fill it with canned and non-perishable goods.

Last year, the community donated 6597 cans and food items valued at $13,194 through the Fill the Bus campaign.