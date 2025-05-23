“This loss is not only profoundly painful - it is unimaginable.

“The suddenness of this tragedy has shaken us to our core.”

Tamm said the family was still trying to come to terms with the reality that “our beloved Sakura will no longer be with us”.

She was a cherished daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend, and her absence would be felt forever, he said.

Two-year-old Sakura Hall has been named by her family as the victim of a fatal car crash near Rotorua on Thursday.

“We are deeply grateful for the incredible outpouring of support we have received. The kind words, messages, flowers and prayers have brought warmth and comfort to our grieving hearts during this darkest time.”

Tamm said the family asked for privacy as they gathered to mourn, supported one another, and made arrangements to honour Sakura’s memory with the love and dignity she deserved.

Details of her farewell would be shared in the coming days.

“Thank you for standing with us in our sorrow and holding our family in your hearts.”

Police at the SH5/Dansey Rd intersection on Thursday morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

Police said on Friday that inquiries into the crash were continuing.

Officers were called to the two-vehicle crash on Dansey Rd shortly before 8am on Thursday. Two other people were injured, one of them seriously.

Rotorua Lakes Council infrastructure and assets general manager Stavros Michael said on Thursday that a truck from its contractor, Smart Environmental, was involved in the crash.

“This is obviously a very distressing matter for everyone involved and our thoughts are with those involved and their families at this time.”

Smart Environmental was providing support to the driver, and the council had also offered its support if needed.

Mayor Tania Tapsell said on Thursday: “Our hearts are absolutely broken to hear that there has been a fatality in our community. We send our love to all those involved.”

Hato Hone St John was notified of the crash at 7.58am.

It responded with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle and took one patient in a serious condition to Rotorua Hospital.

One patient in a moderate condition was assessed and treated at the scene.

