The person who died in a crash near Rotorua on Thursday has been named by her family as 2-year-old Sakura Hall.
Police were called to a crash involving a car and a rubbish truck on Dansey Rd shortly before 8am, which left one person dead and two injured.
Sakura has been remembered as a child with a gentle heart and bright future, which was “cut short in an instant”.
Two-year-old Sakura Hall was only five weeks from her third birthday when she died in a crash near Rotorua “in circumstances too heartbreaking to comprehend”.
A statement from Sakura’s uncle, Jesse Tamm, on behalf of Sakura’s maternal side of the family, said it was with broken hearts that they shared the “devastating news” of Sakura’s sudden death in a car accident in Mamaku on Thursday morning.
“Sakura was taken from us far too soon, in circumstances too heartbreaking to comprehend.
“At only five weeks away from her third birthday, Sakura’s vibrant spirit, gentle heart, and bright future were cut short in an instant, leaving our family in deep shock and sorrow.
“We are deeply grateful for the incredible outpouring of support we have received. The kind words, messages, flowers and prayers have brought warmth and comfort to our grieving hearts during this darkest time.”
Tamm said the family asked for privacy as they gathered to mourn, supported one another, and made arrangements to honour Sakura’s memory with the love and dignity she deserved.
Details of her farewell would be shared in the coming days.
“Thank you for standing with us in our sorrow and holding our family in your hearts.”
Police said on Friday that inquiries into the crash were continuing.