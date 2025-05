Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Dansey Rd near Rotorua is closed due to a serious crash.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash about 8am.

There are thought to be serious injuries, a statement said.

Traffic is being diverted onto State Highway 5 and motorists are asked to take alternate routes if possible.