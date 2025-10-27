Hannah Gapes won the 10km senior women’s race at the New Zealand Cross Country Championships, gaining entry into the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida. Photo / Athletics NZ
Hannah Gapes had an “itch” to run from the moment she saw others racing, and was determined to be the one lining up next.
From Rotorua’s forest trails to storming across American finish lines, the 21-year-old has come a long way – literally and figuratively.
Gapes, a former JohnPaul College student, has been attending North Carolina State University (NC State) for the past three years.
She was named National Collegiate Athletic Association Division 1 National Athlete of the Week by the national governing body and was also the Atlantic Coast Conference athlete of the week twice.
“I’ve always loved competing and pushing myself to new limits,” Gapes told the Rotorua Daily Post from the US.