Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell says the council agrees the decision needs to be reversed. Video / Rotorua Lakes Council

A controversial plan to revoke some of Rotorua's reserve sites for housing may be reversed on Thursday.

The reversal is a sharp about-turn on the last significant decision of the previous council, which was ushered through with a casting vote by former mayor Steve Chadwick.

The council has spent at least $74,000 on the proposal.

The proposal, first revealed by Local Democracy Reporting in April this year, was to revoke the reserve status of seven of the city's reserves in order to sell and redevelop them, by way of a local bill through Parliament.

The move to reverse the decision has left one community group "shocked", disempowered and "really disappointed".

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell also released a statement on the move around midday on Tuesday.

Titled "reserves sale to be stopped", Tapsell said residents living nearby the reserves, as well as the wider community, could "have confidence that these reserves will remain as green spaces for families to enjoy".

"As a council we have discussed the previous decision ... and agree the decision needs to be reversed.

"I want to acknowledge the hurt and angst this previous decision has caused for our community.

"While we are in need of housing solutions, these reserves are also very important to the wellbeing of our residents and the decision to revoke this resolution is in recognition of that.

Turner Drive Reserve, one of the reserve sites identified for revocation under the proposal. Photo / Andrew Warner

"This is a reassuring first step in what will be a new direction of transparency and good leadership from [the] council."

This week will mark the defacto first meeting of Rotorua Lakes Council's new mayor and councillors, following a first meeting - its inauguration - last month.

The agenda for the meeting reveals a notice of motion, raised by Tapsell, to reverse the decision in its entirety.

Shortly after her election, in an exclusive interview with Local Democracy Reporting, Tapsell said her first priority as mayor was to reverse the decision.

The notice of motion document in the agenda shows it is also supported by deputy mayor Sandra Kai Fong as well as councillors Don Paterson, Robert Lee and Conan O'Brien.

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell, left, and deputy mayor Sandra Kai Fong, in August. Photo / Andrew Warner

Dated October 28, the notice of motion stated that following their inauguration, elected members had "discussed previous decisions made relating to the revocation of reserves for the purposes of housing".

"The council wishes to revoke the decision made on 25 August 2022 to revoke the status [of] and a number of reserves and to be sold for the purposes of housing [sic]."

The document said according to the council's standing orders - its procedural rulebook - an elected member may give the chief executive a notice motion for the revocation or alteration of all of part of a previous resolution of the council.

A section to propose a new motion to replace the old resolution was left blank.

That meant parts of the proposal which had general support - such as the revocation of part of Wrigley Rd Reserve, which was supported by Ko Te Tuara Totara o Fordlands / Fordlands Community Centre - would be abandoned.

Ko Te Tuara Totara o Fordlands / Fordlands Community Centre operations manager Maraea Pomana said she was "really disappointed" by the prospect of the reversal of the decision to revoke Wrigley Rd Reserve.

"None of those people have ever come to visit us or ask us what we wanted. I'm just shocked. It feels too hard, too exhausting, it almost makes you want to give up.

Pomana said it felt "totally" disempowering.

"It would actually be nice for people in positions of power to reach out to vulnerable communities and ask us what we need to break the cycle, but there was just nothing. I'm so annoyed."

In response, Tapsell said there was a detailed submission process in which Fordlands Community Centre was one submission, but the overwhelming feedback was for the retention of all reserves.

"It's no surprise this is stopping, the community has been crying out for it. I committed to this during the campaign, and now I'm delivering."

She said the "door is still open" to Fordlands Community Centre "for them to come to us for locally-led solutions".

"There could be an opportunity for them if that's what the community wants."

Asked why she did not include a replacement motion which allowed for the revocation of Wrigley Rd Reserve, Tapsell said it was because she was "sending a strong signal to the community that we will listen to the feedback we've received".

"This proposal was rushed through and caused a lot of hurt."

Fisher Wang, who was also a councillor on the previous council, said people wanted changed and "confidence and security" about the reserves.

"I feel like that voice has been heard now."

He believed the motion as it stood had to exclude Wrigley Rd Reserve but continued to support the revocation of Wrigley Rd Reserve and wanted to work with the community to find a way forward.

Rotorua MP Todd McClay, who had been vocal in his opposition to the proposal, said he was "very pleased" to hear its reversal was being considered.

"It's good to see the mayor take action on a campaign promise so quickly."

He said he hoped it would be agreed to unanimously as it would send a "clear message to the residents and ratepayers that our new council has their best interests at heart and will be working with us, not against us".

Former Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said the challenge continued to be opening up more land and she wished the new council luck with it.

Asked if she was disappointed by the move to reverse the decision, she said "that's politics".

Tapsell and Kai Fong, who were on the previous council as councillors, voted against the August 25 decision, while Paterson, Lee and O'Brien had submitted against it as members of the public.

Rural ward councillor Karen Barker told Local Focus in September she did not support it, saying the reserves were "put there for a reason".

Councillor Lani Kereopa previously told Local Focus she was "absolutely opposed" to the sale of reserves, saying there were other solutions.

In early September the council confirmed it had spent almost $74,000 on the proposal.

That is made up of legal costs of almost $35,000, consultant costs of more than $29,000 and advertising, drone footage and video costs of more than $10,000.

An independent report commissioned by the council early this year stated the district had a current housing deficit of about 1890 homes to 2023, and 9740 are needed by 2050.

The meeting will be held in the council chamber at 9.30am on Thursdayand is also available for viewing via livestream on the council's website or its Youtube page.

- Local Democracy Reporting is public interest journalism funded by NZ On Air.