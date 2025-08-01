The three stalwarts, who collectively have given more than 100 years of education service, were honoured with life memberships by the association on Thursday at an event at Sudima Hotel.

De Thierry, Palfrey and Watkins were acknowledged for not only being long-time principals of their r espective Rotorua schools, but also for their work in the association leadership rallying for the rights of teachers and students.

New Zealand Principals’ Federation president Leanne Otene attended the event and said the three men had “changed a generation”.

“We will continue to see the difference they have made in the years to come.”

Lynmore School principal Hinei Taute-Collier (left) spoke on behalf of her original boss, Rotorua Intermediate School principal Garry de Thierry. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Lynmore School principal Hinei Taute-Collier spoke on de Thierry’s behalf, saying he employed her as a student teacher 30 years ago. Since that day, she had always seen him as her boss.

“He is always the one I’ve looked up to, and not a month goes by that he doesn’t message to check in, asking how I am. He is still giving me pointers about being a leader.”

Rotorua Intermediate deputy principal Heather Nahu said de Thierry led the school by his values: “When you know better, do better and be the best that you can be.”

Kaitao Intermediate deputy principal Aiden Firmin (right) spoke on behalf of principal Phil Palfrey. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Kaitao Intermediate deputy principal Adrian Firmin spoke on behalf of Palfrey, saying he had led Kaitao as principal for the past eight years and was principal of Manurewa East School for 18 years before that.

“Phil Palfrey is a name that carries mana in education in New Zealand ... He leads not for glory but for impact.”

Palfrey said he continued to be passionate about his job and looked forward to school every day to see staff and students.

Ngakuru School principal Rachel Weinberg spoke on behalf of Westbrook School principal Colin Watkins. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Ngākuru School principal Rachel Weinberg spoke on behalf of Watkins, drawing on her years of working as his deputy at Westbrook School, where he had been principal for the past 18 years.

She said Watkins was a past association president and was never afraid to let his opinions be known.

She described him as an “agitator” and not one to sit back and let poor decisions be made.

Watkins said former Education Minister Steve Maharey once told him: “We won’t die wondering what Colin thinks”.

