Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rotorua principals receive life memberships for decades of leadership

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

New life members of the Rotorua Principals' Association Colin Watkins (left), Phil Palfrey and Garry de Thierry. Photo / Supplied

New life members of the Rotorua Principals' Association Colin Watkins (left), Phil Palfrey and Garry de Thierry. Photo / Supplied

Back in the early 1970s, you were paid to go to Teacher’s College, the ratio of “girls” was seven to one and there was a pub down the road.

When Garry de Thierry and his mates were contemplating what they wanted to be when they left school, it was a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save