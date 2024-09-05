Votes for the weweia, also known as a dabchick, have opened in Forest and Bird’s Te Manu Rongonui o te Tau – Bird of the Year 2024 competition.
A Rotorua politics student is campaigning for the weweia (dabchick) in New Zealand’s Bird of the Year race.
“The weweia is underrated if you ask me; in a Rotorua context you have the kārearea [falcon] but I think it’s just as important,” Victoria University of Wellington political science and public policy student Finn Lyle said.
The dabchick/weweia - a waterbird - became extinct in the South Island after numbers declined during the 1800s and 1900s, but in the North Island the population is increasing due to conservation efforts.
About 2000 birds can still be found in Taupō and Rotorua, Lyle said.
Born and raised in Rotorua, Lyle and his girlfriend Kathleen Baldwin opted to be campaign managers for the weweia during this year’s Te Manu Rongonui o te Tau, Bird of the Year contest after learning about them last year.
With its conservation status “in serious trouble” according to the Bird of the Year website, Lyle said he and Kathleen wanted to bring more awareness this breeding season for people who patronised spots on the water where the birds build nests.
“It goes from September to December. Their nests are built on the water and they are very exposed so they’re vulnerable to boats going past and predators like Norway rats, who are able to swim.”